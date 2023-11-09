How to perform a Finishing Move in MW3

Although there are several different weapons you can use in Modern Warfare 3, there’s nothing like a good old melee Finishing Move to get your adrenaline rushing in a close match.

Finishing Moves come in all shapes and sizes, ranging from graceful finesse to downright brutality, depending on how you’re feeling. They also feature several different weapons, from the generic pistol or rifle to more unconventional choices, like drum sticks and massive hammers.

Overall, Finishing Moves are some of the best ways to take out an unsuspecting enemy or to complete a round of Search and Destroy so you can talk a little bit more trash than normal in your post-round lobbies.

How to do a MW3 Finishing Move

To pull off a Finishing Move in MW3, you simply have to walk up behind an enemy combatant and hold down your corresponding melee button or key. Instead of just whacking the opposing player with your current melee weapon, an animation should activate as you complete the move.

Each Finishing Move set will be different based off of the enemy player’s position, whether they are standing, crouched, or prone. The one constant the player must remember is a Finishing Move will only activate if they are directly behind their opponent. If you aren’t behind your opponent, or you don’t hold the key or button long enough, you will just melee instead.

Also, any players who are executed with a Finishing Move can communicate to their teammates that they are being killed. As the animation plays, the attacking player is vulnerable to other players since they cannot cancel the move once it begins, and they can be shot during or after the animation.