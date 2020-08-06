How to open keycard doors inside the stadium in Call of Duty: Warzone

Could the final room be storing the plans for a new stadium expansion?

The fifth season of Call of Duty: Warzone has dropped, and the small patch, by CoD’s standards, introduced many elements to spice up the gameplay.

The most notable of these changes has been the stadium losing its roof, allowing players to directly land inside. In addition to eliminating all the stadium top campers, the new stadium features better and more loot.

Players landing into the landmark have been noticing undocumented easter eggs around the popular point of interest as well. There are a handful of locked doors scattered around the stadium, and they all require a keycard to unlock. Don’t get your hopes up for better loot, however, since there only seems to be computers inside that show a passcode, which probably leads players to solve other mysteries.

Here’s what you need to do to open the lock doors of the stadium.

Get yourself an access card

There’s no way to get inside these locked rooms other than finding their dedicated access cards. Players who’ve participated in the minigun hunt during the fourth season of CoD: Modern Warfare can be familiar with the process.

The distribution of the keycards throughout the stadium seems random, and you’ll always find them in different places in every match. You’ll know where your card unlocks since it’ll tell you at the bottom of your screen.

These cards also drop upon death, meaning that if you eliminate a player who has a keycard, you’ll be able to loot it off their body.

All the locked door locations at the stadium in Call of Duty: Warzone

Screengrab via Activision

Though the cards give you an indicator of which doors they unlock, finding them could be quite challenging if you’re new to the area.

The code names that the keycards use for the doors are as follows: EL-21, CL-16, and P2-16.

EL-21 refers to a room that’s on the middle floor. This room is located toward the south of the level.

The CL-16 keycard unlocks a door on the lower floor, and you’ll need to navigate toward the center of the stadium while you’re there.

P2-16 gives its location away from its name, and it’s in the parking garage of the stadium.

While getting inside one of these rooms may look pointless for now, fans are reporting that the codes on the screens they find in these rooms change every game. Accessing all three rooms supposedly unlocks a final, fourth room, and speculations are running wild for now trying to guess what secrets may be hiding in that room.