How to make or join a Group in Modern Warfare 2

The first midseason update for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone 2, titled “Season 01 Reloaded,” launches on Dec. 14 with a wave of new content but also a plethora of quality-of-life improvements.

Season 01 Reloaded features the launch of the first Special Ops Raid, the release of the revamped Shipment, and a new secret location in Al Mazrah. But it also includes a significant addition to the game’s Social tab in the form of a new community creation tool called Groups.

What are Groups in MW2 and Warzone 2?

The Groups social features, coming to the game with the midseason update on Dec. 14, allows players to “find and create communities of fellow Call of Duty players.” A group can fit up to 5,000 individual players that have similar interests, playstyles, and preferred modes.

There are a handful of tags and categories that players can apply to their group, with some that will look familiar to those who use the in-game party finder tool. Groups appear to be able to select up to three of five possible CoD mode labels: battle royale, multiplayer, DMZ, co-op, and tournaments.

Screengrab via Activision

Labels can also be “community-based” or “vibe-based,” and can add labels and interests such as “Veterans Only,” “New Player Friendly,” competitive, and casual, among others. Groups can be affiliated with individual streamers or even CDL teams, too.

How to create or join a Group in MW2 and Warzone 2?

When the Groups feature goes live with the Dec. 14 update, players can access Groups from the new Groups tab on the social menu. On that tab, players can browse different groups or create one themselves.

Screengrab via Activision

Players who created groups can also manage requests to join your group from this page, as well as alter their group’s image, color scheme, and description. Players should be able to join up to five groups.