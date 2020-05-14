How to increase your FPS in Call of Duty: Warzone

Playing battle royales can be a dreadful experience if you’re averaging low frames. Though you may have a decent frame rate in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, it may not be the case once you load into Warzone since sharing a lobby with over 100 players can give your PC a hard time.

While turning off anything running in the background is a standard procedure, it’ll have a minimal effect compared to adjusting in-game settings.

Warzone’s map looks beautiful with all settings turned on, but you might have to make some sacrifices with lower graphic-intensive settings to keep your frames high even in the most crowded circles. Low settings can also be crucial while detecting enemies since you’ll be less distracted by the eye-candy details of the game.

Being able to match your monitor’s refresh rate in terms of FPS is also another significant aspect to ensure a smooth gaming experience.

We’ve tinkered around with the settings of Call of Duty and gathered the following tweaks you can make to give yourself an edge in Warzone.

Video settings

Graphical settings return the most efficient FPS per adjustment. Taking some load off your GPU allows it to produce higher frames and prevents drops that may occur in crowded situations.

Display Mode: Fullscreen Though windowed options may make it easier to switch between tabs while gaming, playing in fullscreen lets your GPU dedicate all of its resources to what’s on your screen. The GPU uses more resources to render your desktop and other open programs that bottleneck your gaming performance in windowed modes.

Fullscreen Render Resolution: 100 Render resolution is the last step you should take to gain more FPS. Reducing this option will give you the highest frames possible, but your game will be blurry in return. We only recommend going below 100 if other adjustments on our list fail to increase your frames.

100 Screen Refresh Rate: Match this setting with your average FPS if you aren’t able to match your monitor’s refresh rate in terms of raw frames.

Match this setting with your average FPS if you aren’t able to match your monitor’s refresh rate in terms of raw frames. Display Resolution: Match your monitor’s native resolution This setting can also be tweaked to lower options if nothing else seems to do the trick. Lowering this setting will make your game render in lower resolutions while some will even stretch it.

Match your monitor’s native resolution Aspect Ratio: Automatic

Automatic V-Sync : Disabled Though frame syncing doesn’t affect performance, enabling it will increase input lag. In games like Warzone, a lower input lag is the way to go since milliseconds can make the difference between going to Gulag or staying in the game.

: Disabled Frame limit: Anything but uncapped It doesn’t matter if you have the best gaming PC on the market, not setting a frame limit may cause your system to overheat and cause you to drop frames in crucial situations. Putting a lock on your frames will let your system work toward protecting your frames instead of going berserk.

Anything but uncapped Texture Resolution: Low This setting heavily relies on your GPU’s VRAM. While its effect on FPS is minimal, we recommend keeping it at low unless you have a powerful enough graphics card with at least six GB of VRAM.

Low Texture Filter Anisotropic: Normal Unless your GPU is more than a decade old, anisotropic filtering will have negligible effects on your FPS. The setting makes certain textures in the game less blurry. We only recommend setting it to anything lower than normal if you desperately need a couple of extra frames.

Normal Particle Quality: Low While setting particle quality to high won’t be that taxing on your GPU, we recommend keeping it at low since it’s hard to notice the difference between the two in gunfights.

Low Bullet Impacts and Sprays: Enabled This setting has no impact on performance and having it enabled may give you clues you’d otherwise miss.

Enabled Tessellation: Disabled Tessellation is another setting that has a minimal effect in terms of performance. Keeping it disabled still nets you a couple of extra frames while the visual difference compared to having it enabled is impossible to notice.

Disabled Shadow Map Resolution: Low Most battle royale pros keep their shadow settings enabled since they allow them to spot enemies who may be hiding. They’re also one of the more resource-hungry settings when it comes to performance. Keeping them low or disabled will net you the highest possible frames.

Low Cache Spot Shadows: Disabled

Disabled Cache Sun Shadows: Disabled

Disabled Particle Lighting: Low The graphical difference between higher settings is hard to notice and setting it to low will net you a couple of extra frames.

Low DirectX Raytracing: Disabled Raytracing is a new technology and even if your GPU supports it, it’s one of the most demanding settings that will tank your frames.

Disabled Ambient Occlusion: Disabled Though you can easily tell the difference between having ambient occlusion enabled and disabled, it’s a rather taxing setting in terms of performance. Keeping it disabled is the way to go if you’re in need of more frames.

Disabled Screen Space Reflection: Disabled

Disabled Anti-Aliasing: Disabled

Disabled Depth of Field: Disabled

Disabled Filmic Strength: 0

0 World Motion Blur: Disabled

Disabled Weapon Motion Blur: Disabled

Disabled Film Grain: 0

General settings

Field of View and ADS Field of View: Lower the better These settings are somewhat tricky. While higher values increase your area of vision, it also causes you to have more elements on your screen. The extra elements end up reducing your performance. Both view settings are highly personal but we recommend lower values to increase performance and prevent the fisheye effect.

Lower the better

60 FoV | Screengrab via Activision 90 FoV | Screengrab via Activision 120 FoV | Screengrab via Activision

GPU settings

Going into your GPU’s control panel to adjust it for maximum performance is also essential to boost your frames. Any in-game adjustment you make may be worthless if your GPU is running on power-saving mode.

While interfaces of NVIDIA and AMD GPUs are quite different, all you need to do is make sure that your card switches to performance mode once you launch a game. You can also go over your filtering settings and disable them via your graphics card’s software to ensure a smoother performance for all the games you play.