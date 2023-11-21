How to get Zombie Ghost operator skin in MW3

Are you a fan of bloodstains, rotten flesh, and dead white eyes? Then look no further than the Zombie Ghost operator skin in Modern Warfare 3.

Although it is technically just a remixed variant of Ghost’s Nightwar skin from the MW2 season three battle pass, Zombie Ghost will likely get a thumbs-up from most who come across it thanks to how well-executed it is. For those who are looking to defy logic a bit, or are simply big into anything zombie-related, it can indeed be used in Modern Warfare Zombies, in addition to MW3 multiplayer and Warzone.

Here’s everything there is to know regarding how to get the Zombie Ghost operator skin in MW3.

Can you still get the Zombie Ghost operator skin in Modern Warfare 3?

Look at that smile. Image via Activision

Officially speaking, there is no longer any way to claim the Zombie Ghost operator skin in MW3 if you don’t already have it. As initially announced by Activision on Sept. 19, Zombie Ghost was intended to be a special pre-order benefit for any digital edition of the game alongside the Soap Operator Pack. The skin was made available for use in MW2 and Warzone on Sept. 27, and in MW3 from day one on Nov. 10.

Interestingly enough, however, it does seem some players are claiming they still received the Zombie Ghost skin despite merely buying MW3 days after its initial launch, so it might be worth checking your own skin arsenals if you have yet to do so.

If you don’t have the Zombie Ghost skin, all hope might not be lost either as—judging by Activision’s shady reputation of releasing skins that were originally thought to be limited-time exclusive drops—it could very well show up in the store out of nowhere, ready to be purchased for some CoD Points.

Until that happens, though, those looking for an alternative, rare undead skin to rock should probably focus their attention on unlocking the Bone Collector skin in MWZ.