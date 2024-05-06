A close up of M13 Assault rifle Modern Warfare 3 with the Welcome to the Mainframe Camo.
How to get the ‘Welcome to the Mainframe’ camo in MW3

Time to hack the mainframe.
The return of Rebirth Island in season three of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is filled with new and exciting rewards for players to collect, one of which happens to be the Welcome to the Mainframe camo.

Call of Duty often requires players to complete a set of challenges to access certain rewards, and this camo is no different. This one can be considered the longest camo challenge in the history of CoD. Here’s what you need to know about getting the Welcome to Mainframe camo in MW3.

How to unlock the Welcome to the Mainframe camo in MW3

To obtain the Welcome to the Mainframe camo, players need to regularly interact with the biometric scanners scattered throughout Rebirth Island. Specifically, you must do so a total of 27 times on unique days to get the camo. These scanners offer multiple tiers of key cards as rewards, which can be traded for valuable loot at Buy Stations. 

All biometric scanner locations on Rebirth Island

There are a total of nine biometric scanners spread across the map of Rebirth Island. The locations for the scanners will be permanent but aren’t visible on the map.

To find these biometric scanners, keep on exploring the different buildings or use the table below that showcases all of the locations with their designated coordinates in MW3.

LocationsCoordinates
Security Area2525.402, 1660.980
Factory2778.031, 4387.131
Prison Block4225.971, 4398.316
Living Quarters (Entrance)2810.709, 2799.829
Construction Site4078.674, 3260.011
Headquarters3125.646, 3830.091
Harbor4302.568, 5824.659
Bioweapons Lab6038.537, 5751.570
Chemical Engineering5428.282, 5984.991

All biometric scanner rewards on Rebirth Island in MW3

Aside from getting the Welcome to the Mainframe camo, consistently checking in with the scanners, ideally every 24 hours, also grants access to special rewards. The rewards are earned according to the number of days players have interacted with the biometric scanners. 

An image of a biometric scanner
Scan every day. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Here are all the rewards earned from checking in with the biometric scanners daily.

RewardsDay
Need a Hand (Calling Card)Three days
1 Hour Double XP TokenSeven days
1 Hour Double Weapon XP Token12 days
‘Encrypting’ (Emblem)17 days
Computerised (Loading Screen)21 days
Welcome to the Mainframe camo27 days

Even if players miss a day, the system keeps track of their progress since their last interaction with the scanners, which means the process doesn’t need to be done all over again.

The best Striker 9 loadout in Warzone season 3
Striker 9 in MW3
Category: CoD
CoD
The best Striker 9 loadout in Warzone season 3
Ryan Lemay and others Ryan Lemay and others May 6, 2024
CoD's latest charity bundle features 11 items for MW3 and Warzone to help support veterans
An image of the MW3 CoD Endowment Knight Recon skin
Category: CoD
CoD
CoD’s latest charity bundle features 11 items for MW3 and Warzone to help support veterans
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe May 6, 2024
Call of Duty 2024: Black Ops 6, Gulf War, classic maps, and everything we know so far
Call of Duty operators from different eras group up.
Category: CoD
CoD
Call of Duty 2024: Black Ops 6, Gulf War, classic maps, and everything we know so far
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe May 6, 2024
