How to get the ‘Welcome to the Mainframe’ camo in MW3

The return of Rebirth Island in season three of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is filled with new and exciting rewards for players to collect, one of which happens to be the Welcome to the Mainframe camo.
Call of Duty often requires players to complete a set of challenges to access certain rewards, and this camo is no different. This one can be considered the longest camo challenge in the history of CoD. Here’s what you need to know about getting the Welcome to Mainframe camo in MW3.
How to unlock the Welcome to the Mainframe camo in MW3
To obtain the Welcome to the Mainframe camo, players need to regularly interact with the biometric scanners scattered throughout Rebirth Island. Specifically, you must do so a total of 27 times on unique days to get the camo. These scanners offer multiple tiers of key cards as rewards, which can be traded for valuable loot at Buy Stations.
All biometric scanner locations on Rebirth Island
There are a total of nine biometric scanners spread across the map of Rebirth Island. The locations for the scanners will be permanent but aren’t visible on the map.
To find these biometric scanners, keep on exploring the different buildings or use the table below that showcases all of the locations with their designated coordinates in MW3.
|Locations
|Coordinates
|Security Area
|2525.402, 1660.980
|Factory
|2778.031, 4387.131
|Prison Block
|4225.971, 4398.316
|Living Quarters (Entrance)
|2810.709, 2799.829
|Construction Site
|4078.674, 3260.011
|Headquarters
|3125.646, 3830.091
|Harbor
|4302.568, 5824.659
|Bioweapons Lab
|6038.537, 5751.570
|Chemical Engineering
|5428.282, 5984.991
All biometric scanner rewards on Rebirth Island in MW3
Aside from getting the Welcome to the Mainframe camo, consistently checking in with the scanners, ideally every 24 hours, also grants access to special rewards. The rewards are earned according to the number of days players have interacted with the biometric scanners.
Here are all the rewards earned from checking in with the biometric scanners daily.
|Rewards
|Day
|Need a Hand (Calling Card)
|Three days
|1 Hour Double XP Token
|Seven days
|1 Hour Double Weapon XP Token
|12 days
|‘Encrypting’ (Emblem)
|17 days
|Computerised (Loading Screen)
|21 days
|Welcome to the Mainframe camo
|27 days
Even if players miss a day, the system keeps track of their progress since their last interaction with the scanners, which means the process doesn’t need to be done all over again.