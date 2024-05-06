How to get the ‘Welcome to the Mainframe’ camo in MW3

The return of Rebirth Island in season three of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is filled with new and exciting rewards for players to collect, one of which happens to be the Welcome to the Mainframe camo.

Call of Duty often requires players to complete a set of challenges to access certain rewards, and this camo is no different. This one can be considered the longest camo challenge in the history of CoD. Here’s what you need to know about getting the Welcome to Mainframe camo in MW3.

How to unlock the Welcome to the Mainframe camo in MW3

To obtain the Welcome to the Mainframe camo, players need to regularly interact with the biometric scanners scattered throughout Rebirth Island. Specifically, you must do so a total of 27 times on unique days to get the camo. These scanners offer multiple tiers of key cards as rewards, which can be traded for valuable loot at Buy Stations.

All biometric scanner locations on Rebirth Island

There are a total of nine biometric scanners spread across the map of Rebirth Island. The locations for the scanners will be permanent but aren’t visible on the map.

All biometric scanner locations. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To find these biometric scanners, keep on exploring the different buildings or use the table below that showcases all of the locations with their designated coordinates in MW3.

Locations Coordinates Security Area 2525.402, 1660.980 Factory 2778.031, 4387.131 Prison Block 4225.971, 4398.316 Living Quarters (Entrance) 2810.709, 2799.829 Construction Site 4078.674, 3260.011 Headquarters 3125.646, 3830.091 Harbor 4302.568, 5824.659 Bioweapons Lab 6038.537, 5751.570 Chemical Engineering 5428.282, 5984.991

All biometric scanner rewards on Rebirth Island in MW3

Aside from getting the Welcome to the Mainframe camo, consistently checking in with the scanners, ideally every 24 hours, also grants access to special rewards. The rewards are earned according to the number of days players have interacted with the biometric scanners.

Scan every day. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Here are all the rewards earned from checking in with the biometric scanners daily.

Rewards Day Need a Hand (Calling Card) Three days 1 Hour Double XP Token Seven days 1 Hour Double Weapon XP Token 12 days ‘Encrypting’ (Emblem) 17 days Computerised (Loading Screen) 21 days Welcome to the Mainframe camo 27 days

Even if players miss a day, the system keeps track of their progress since their last interaction with the scanners, which means the process doesn’t need to be done all over again.

