How to get the Super Shotgun in Modern Warfare 2

For those who may have not been paying attention, the cosmetics team for Modern Warfare 2 has been dropping some serious heat this October, and perhaps the most prime example of this is the iconic Super Shotgun from DOOM.

Fitting right in with season six’s celebration of Halloween and the Haunting, the Super Shotgun has been reimagined in Call of Duty, allowing players to live out their one-shotting dreams with one of the most overpowered close-ranged weapons in gaming history.

Here’s how to get the Super Shotgun in MW2.

How to unlock the Super Shotgun in MW2

Available for a limited time since its initial release on Oct. 9, the Super Shotgun can be acquired for 1,800 CoD Points as part of the Tracer Pack: DOOM bundle. In addition to being usable in MW2 multiplayer, the Super Shotgun can be equipped in Warzone, and eventually, Modern Warfare 3.

Falling in line with the current Call of Duty era’s organizational protocols, the Tracer Pack: DOOM Super Shotgun is officially classified as a special weapon blueprint of the Lockwood 300 shotgun. It features Classic Tracers, a Vintage Impact effect, a Pixel Spray Death effect, and a Reactive Visual effect that layers blood on the weapon with every elimination.

Blood is left on the variant as players rack up kills with it. Screenshot by Dot Esports

All this amounts to what has been an absolutely unique, devastating weapon to go up against in MW2 so far. This can perhaps be attributed in large part to the Super Shotgun’s Maelstrom Dual Trigger, which is said to be an all-new attachment.

The best part of it all is that this Super Shotgun has been intentionally designed to replicate not only its classic look from DOOM but also its original low FPS animations.

I'm not big on cosmetics in COD, but there's something kinda incredible about using a faithful recreation of the DOOM Super Shotgun while playing as Snoop Dogg pic.twitter.com/2YacEsSOwc — Lachlan Spice Latte (@TheLachM) October 10, 2023

In addition to the Super Shotgun, those who purchase the Tracer Pack: DOOM offering will immediately unlock the “Chainsaw” Pickaxe weapon blueprint, “Doomguy” gun screen, “DOOM” weapon charm, “Cacodemon” weapon sticker, “Slayer” weapon sticker, “DOOM” loading screen, “Gibs” animated emblem, “Healthy Mug” animated emblem, “Lost Soul” animated emblem, and the “POV” animated emblem.

About the author