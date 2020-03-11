How to get the Stiff Arm Marksman Rifle in Call of Duty: Warzone

Whether it’s the lovingly-crafted map with callbacks to previous games in the series or the ridiculous Gulag mechanic that allows players to earn their honor and life back in single combat, Activision’s Call of Duty: Warzone is already wowing fans.

To sweeten the pie more, the developer has also provided the opportunity for players to get some free loot. There’s an epic Stiff Arm blueprint in store for players who jump into the battle royale.

All you have to do is complete a practice game. Once you load into Warzone. the game gives you the option to go through a tutorial and practice mode. Your mission, should you choose to accept it, is to put the bot enemies into the ground, wait for extraction, and enjoy the fruits of your labor with a fresh new weapon. Finishing the tutorial will also net you a free operator skin.

The Stiff Arm is a variant of the EBR-14 Marksman Rifle. You can find it by going to the ‘Weapons’ tab and editing your loadout. From there, select the EBR-14 and you will be able to equip your shiny new Stiff Arm rifle.