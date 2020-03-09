Here’s an official look at Call of Duty: Warzone’s map

Call of Duty: Warzone, the newest battle royale from Activision, features a massive map that contains a number of famous locations from the series.

The map has now been revealed, so we know what to expect when a teammate undoubtedly asks, “where we landing?”

The Warzone map features the locations of contracts, which offer money rewards to spend in the match. It also notes the location of Buy Stations, which can be used to buy things like killstreaks and tokens to help redeploy fallen teammates.

There are also some vehicles that will spawn on the map and those can be marked at times, too. The map is quite large, so vehicles will most likely be necessary to escape the gas sometimes.

The full list of named points of interest on the map can be found here:

Dam

Military Base

Quarry

Airport

TV Station

Storage Town

Superstore

Boneyard

Prison (The Gulag)

Port

Park

Promenade East

Promenade West

Hills

Train Station

Hospital

Downtown

Stadium

Lumber

Farmland

Call of Duty: Warzone is free-to-play and launches on PC, PS4, and Xbox One on March 10.