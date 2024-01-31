Category:
How to get the Speed Cola schematic in MW3 Zombies

Live fast, die never.
Scott Robertson
Published: Jan 31, 2024 05:31 pm
A Disciple, a special zombie type, in MW3 Zombies
Speed is everything in MW3 Zombies, making the Speed Cola perk an absolute essential for any player looking to take on the infested Urzikstan.

Speed Cola grants a speed increase to both reloading your weapon and replating your armor carrier in CoD: MWZ. When you’re saddled with a heavier, slower weapon like a large machine gun or a shotgun, having Speed Cola enabled can save your life when your clip runs dry.

Finding an individual can of Speed Cola itself is rather common when you’re opening Aetherium caches, Merc caches, and Reward Rifts, but finding the schematic means you can guarantee you’ll start a run with a can in your inventory in most scenarios.

Where can I find the Speed Cola schematic in MW3 Zombies?

The Speed Cola schematic will drop randomly as a reward for completing contracts in the low-threat, tier-one zone. No specific contract type will guarantee a drop, you will just have to keep completing them until you get lucky.

The Speed Cola can perk schematic in the MW3 Zombies menu.
Won’t stay locked for long. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Choosing which contract to complete depends entirely on which one you feel most comfortable completing. I find contracts like Deliver Cargo, Raid Weapon Stash, and Outlast to be the easiest to complete, especially when you’re on your own. Deliver Cargo is perhaps the easiest and quickest to complete as you essentially just have to drive from one point to another.

Once you’ve found the schematic for Speed Cola, all you have to do is extract with the schematic on your person. With the schematic unlocked, you’ll have the ability to craft a can of Speed Cola, but only once every three hours. You don’t have to use the newly crafted can in the very next run, however: You can store it in your stash for later, and you can even equip a Speed Cola can you’ve already crafted with the schematic.

Tier-one contracts are a source of several schematics in MW3 Zombies, so don’t be discouraged if you don’t get Speed Cola right away.

related content
Everything shown during the January 2024 State of Play
Category: CoD
Everything shown during the January 2024 State of Play
Who is Firecracker, CoD's newest operator from The Boys?
Category: CoD
Who is Firecracker, CoD’s newest operator from The Boys?
Warzone season 2 set to add back PDS Field Upgrade
Category: CoD
Warzone season 2 set to add back PDS Field Upgrade
The future of the Call of Duty League has never felt more bleak
Category: CoD
The future of the Call of Duty League has never felt more bleak
MW3 is getting more Zombies in season 2, but not in MWZ
Category: CoD
MW3 is getting more Zombies in season 2, but not in MWZ
Scott Robertson
VALORANT lead staff writer, also covering CS:GO, FPS games, other titles, and the wider esports industry. Watching and writing esports since 2014. Previously wrote for Dexerto, Upcomer, Splyce, and somehow MySpace. Jack of all games, master of none.