How to get the Speed Cola schematic in MW3 Zombies

Speed is everything in MW3 Zombies, making the Speed Cola perk an absolute essential for any player looking to take on the infested Urzikstan.

Speed Cola grants a speed increase to both reloading your weapon and replating your armor carrier in CoD: MWZ. When you’re saddled with a heavier, slower weapon like a large machine gun or a shotgun, having Speed Cola enabled can save your life when your clip runs dry.

Finding an individual can of Speed Cola itself is rather common when you’re opening Aetherium caches, Merc caches, and Reward Rifts, but finding the schematic means you can guarantee you’ll start a run with a can in your inventory in most scenarios.

Where can I find the Speed Cola schematic in MW3 Zombies?

The Speed Cola schematic will drop randomly as a reward for completing contracts in the low-threat, tier-one zone. No specific contract type will guarantee a drop, you will just have to keep completing them until you get lucky.

Won’t stay locked for long. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Choosing which contract to complete depends entirely on which one you feel most comfortable completing. I find contracts like Deliver Cargo, Raid Weapon Stash, and Outlast to be the easiest to complete, especially when you’re on your own. Deliver Cargo is perhaps the easiest and quickest to complete as you essentially just have to drive from one point to another.

Once you’ve found the schematic for Speed Cola, all you have to do is extract with the schematic on your person. With the schematic unlocked, you’ll have the ability to craft a can of Speed Cola, but only once every three hours. You don’t have to use the newly crafted can in the very next run, however: You can store it in your stash for later, and you can even equip a Speed Cola can you’ve already crafted with the schematic.

Tier-one contracts are a source of several schematics in MW3 Zombies, so don’t be discouraged if you don’t get Speed Cola right away.