How to get the Moon and Stars Calling Card in MW2

In Call of Duty’s Modern Warfare 2, there are plenty of ways to customize your loadout and character—from operator outfits to Emblems and Calling Cards that showcase your best achievements.

One such Calling Card, Moon and Stars, sees an operator wearing a skull mask standing in front of a pink dusk background as a crescent moon rises and falls in the background. It’s a sick Calling Card and many players are keen to add it to their collections.

One problem: Just how do you acquire the Moon and Stars Calling Card in MW2?

How to unlock the Moon and Stars Calling Card in MW2

Unlike many of the other cards in MW2, the Moon and Stars Calling Card cannot be earned via an achievement or objective in CoD. It was supposedly offered as part of a premium merchandise bundle which has since been discontinued.

As a result, it’s only possible to grab a code from someone who has purchased the shirt but not redeemed the Calling Card, which means it’s become quite a rare item to obtain in CoD. Yet, you’ve probably come across many players who have the Calling Card. What gives?

For a short while in 2022, it was possible to obtain the Moon and Stars Calling Card—and any other Calling Card in MW2—via a private lobby glitch. By entering a private lobby and selecting the CDL game mode option, players were able to fully customize their Emblems and Calling Cards—likely an option for the pros to use in the CDL.

Activision eventually patched the bug, meaning completionists will need to work that much harder to obtain premium items like the Moon and Stars Calling Card.