How to get the ‘Bloody Mess’ Mastery SMG blueprint in Warzone’s The Haunting

The Bloody Mess BAS-P SMG blueprint is one of the rewards in Warzone and DMZ’s The Haunting event, Call of Duty’s Halloween special.

During this limited-time event, Warzone and DMZ players will get to test their mettle in boss fights and complete event objectives that will lead them to exclusive rewards, like the Bloody Mess Mastery SMG blueprint.

Since more unlockable rewards will become available as the event progresses, you’ll naturally want to start accumulating them to avoid having to grind for all rewards toward the end of the the Haunting event.

How can you get the ‘Bloody Mess’ Mastery SMG blueprint in Warzone?

To get the ‘Bloody Mess’ Mastery SMG blueprint in Warzone, you’ll need to complete five out of six Haunting Operation missions. These challenges can only be completed during the night-time Al Mazrah map, and here’s all of them.

Monster Location Mission Evil Spirits Evil Spirits are located at Al-Safwa Quarry, Al Malik Airport, Al Mazrah City, or Al Bagra Fortress. Find a Ghoul, Specter, Witch, and Reaper while looting the containers in the area. Ghost Train Train Tracks Get the Heart from the safe while raiding the Ghost Train. Swamp Creature Mawizeh Marsh Interact with the egg pods in the swamp. You’ll eventually find a Tiara that will spawn the Swamp Creature. The Butcher Zaya Observatory, Al Samman Cemetery, Al Mazrah City, Zarqwa Hydroelectric Interact with the Altars of Lilith and use the Nightmare Portal to face the Butcher. The Pharaoh Oasis Collect the Skulls in the area and then place them in the Sarcophagus. This will spawn the Pharaoh and you’ll need to defeat him. UFO Sawah Village Eliminate the anomalies and bring the Artifact to the portal.

You can complete any five of the six quests listed above to add the “Bloody Mess” Mastery SMG blueprint to your collection. Make sure to capture souls while you’re playing night maps as well as you can unlock more rewards through the Haunting Soul Capture event.

