Call of Duty’s Halloween event for 2023 has arrived. The Haunting and Soul Capture are here with a slew of new unlockable rewards for players to grab, if they’re brave enough to fight the terrors that lurk online in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone.

For a limited time, The Haunting turns out the lights and turns up the level of spookiness in multiplayer and BR with special limited time modes, unique boss fights, and all sorts of Halloween horrors.

“Available across MW2 and Warzone, the Soul Capture Event is an enhanced and fear-inducing variation on the popular Trophy Hunt Event from Season Three,” Activision said. “Available across all game modes, any time a player is eliminated, they leave a Soul behind. Collect these Souls, which are automatically added to your total in all game modes (meaning there’s no need to visit a Buy Station in Warzone or DMZ this time), and trade them for items shown in the Events Tab.

Activision says you can increase the Souls you earn by “facing off against a variety of monsters lurking across Warzone’s maps” and if you redeem enough items “you’ll unlock some impressively themed items for your efforts.”

Here are all of the rewards in the Soul Capture event in MW2 and Warzone during The Haunting.

All rewards in MW2 Soul Capture event

Spend your souls wisely. Image via Activision

There are 20 rewards to earn during The Haunting’s Soul Capture event, including two Mastery rewards that are operator skins for Roze and Konig.

In MW2 and Warzone, throughout the duration of Soul Capture, every enemy you kill will drop a Soul. Pick it up and add it to your bank and then spend them in the event tab. Unlock enough items to earn the Mastery rewards.

Here are all of the rewards in Soul Capture during The Haunting in MW2 and Warzone.

The Haunting rewards in MW2 and Warzone

Behind you, dude. Image via Activision

Gone Batty (Weapon Sticker) – 15 Souls

Skullified (Calling Card) – 30 Souls

Bit Corny (Charm) – 60 Souls

Creature Copter (Vehicle Skin) – 90 Souls

Alien Death Ray (Weapon Blueprint) – 150 Souls

Join Me (Loading Screen) – 15 Souls

Bad Luck? (Charm) – 30 Souls

Carved Up (Weapon Sticker) – 60 Souls

Violent End (Weapon Blueprint) – 200 Souls

XP Tokens – 30 Souls

Tier Skips – 90 Souls

New rewards coming on Oct. 24

Six new rewards will be unlocked on Oct. 24. Check back here for more information once they’re available, but here’s what we know so far:

Emblem

Charm

Weapon sticker

Calling Card

Tier Skip

Camo

