How to get the Bioluminescent camo in MW3

Unlocking camos in Modern Warfare 3 is one of the great joys for collectors. Considering most camos require you to complete certain quests, the sense of achievement when you finally get them is unmatched, and none beats the Bioluminescent camo.

The Bioluminescent camo is one of the more difficult collectibles in MW3 since it’s tied to multiple challenges. Unlocking the Bioluminescent camo will require a significant amount of time, but the bragging rights will justify that investment.

How to unlock the Bioluminescent camo in MW3

Image via @CoDGhosts619

Getting the Bioluminescent camo in MW3 requires players to unlock other camos and complete missions in the process.

Begin by completing the Zombies Base Camo Challenges for 51 Modern Warfare 2 guns, involving specific kill, headshot, and critical hit requirements for each weapon. After unlocking the Base Camos, finish the 51 Golden Ivory Camo Challenges for the same weapons. When you complete the Golden Ivory Camo Challenges in one weapon category, the Spinel Husk challenges will unlock. After unlocking the Spinel Husk challenges, get 300 kills with a suitable Pack-a-Punch gun. In this step, you’ll need to kill Special or Elite zombies with your Spinel Husk unlocked weapons to unlock the Arachnida Camo. Upon getting the Arachnida Camo, complete all 51 Arachnida Camo Challenges to finally unlock the coveted Bioluminescent Camo in MW3.

Given all the MW3 Zombies camo challenges and other collectibles, not many can challenge the might of the Bioluminescent camo when it comes to their unlocking procedures. Though it’s a tiring process, adding one of the most unique camos to your inventory will be a reward on its own, showcasing your dedication. You can also expect a couple of direct messages asking you about your camo, so it also serves as an icebreaker.