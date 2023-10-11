How to get past the Unregistered Cargo glitch in DMZ

The Unregistered Cargo mission in DMZ is one that seems easy to complete on paper but, unfortunately, remains plagued by a major bug.

For the uninitiated, Unregistered Cargo was initially added with the launch of season five as the final tier-one story mission for Shadow Company. As such, it was a relatively easy task to accomplish. You’d simply head to the Konni ship located to the southeast of Al Bagra Fortress, take out any enemies in sight, and interact with an upload station in the area.

Thanks to this bug, however, there is a troublesome bot that seems to spawn in an unreachable part of the ship, restricting players from completing the mission. This glitch seemed to only arrive at the start of season six, and it remains to be seen exactly if and when an official fix for the bug will be released.

In the meantime, here are some workarounds that can be used for the Unregistered Cargo glitch in DMZ.

How to fix the Unregistered Cargo glitch in DMZ

At the time of writing, it appears there are two main methods that players have found to solve the problem.

Solution No. 1: Take out the last enemy directly

The first solution that players encountering the issue should try revolves around taking out the last enemy directly via Drill Charges or wallbanging. While the exact measures that players take with this method can vary (e.g. using a Heartbeat Sensor or simply exchanging fire with the bot through the wall to find their positioning), the general rule is that the pesky camper is stuck in the front hull of the ship just under the waterline.

Although bringing a Scuba Gas Mask and a Munitions Box certainly doesn’t hurt, the bot can be taken out in a variety of ways as long as you’re working in this general area.

Solution No. 2: Let the gas do the work

If the first option is giving you trouble, this alternative could prove to be an easy backup plan to rely on. After taking out the rest of the enemies on the ship, you can simply wait until the last straggler is taken out by the Radiation Zone.

At the start of the match, you will want to see if the Radiation Zone starts in the southern part of the map. If not, the gas likely won’t cover the boat and take out the bot before the final exfil period.

