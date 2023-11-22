You can climb on top of the Terminal map in Modern Warfare 3 to soak in the nostalgia and also rain down bullets on unsuspecting enemies.

Getting to Terminal’s top won’t be an easy task in MW3 muiltiplayer, as you’ll technically be a sitting duck during your first tries. There’s a decent chance someone might just empty a clip on you as you jump around, but once you master the timing, it should only take seconds. Here’s how you can pull off the lofty high-ground trick.

Ways to get on top of Terminal in MW3

There are two ways you can try to get on top of Terminal in MW3, both require you to do some parkour on the map.

For the first method, you’ll need to go to the main spawn point, the Western security. Next to the letter B on the wall, there will be a plant which you’ll need to climb on. It’ll take a couple of tires to get over the plant successfully, and when you do, the real parkour will begin. Jump over the writing on the wall and continue moving toward the windows you’ll need to break to complete the process.

How to get on top of Terminal in #MW3



Uploading another spot tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/zMqwEeS0pa — Prøuty (@Prrouty) November 16, 2023

The second method also occurs in the same area, but you’ll work with narrower edges on this one. To attempt the second method, you’ll need to head inside the B area and use the small TVs mounted on the pillar that’s close to the wall.

After the initial jump from the TVs to the wall, the rest will be about keeping your balance and not rushing your movements, since a misstep will knock you off the wall.

Once you’re outside, you can use your position as a tactical advantage or take the opportunity to explore the outskirts of the map for very brief moments.