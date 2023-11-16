MW3’s first playlist update adds Terminal 24/7, a test mode, and even more MW2 maps

The first playlist update for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is now live, featuring a 24/7 playlist for a popular map and more.

Terminal 24/7 features the airport map in Kill Confirmed, Domination, Hardpoint, and Team Deathmatch, allowing players to relive the glory days of 2009 when Harriers and AC-130s rained from above.

It's time for our very first #MW3 Playlist Update of the year! 🎉



Alongside fan favorites, such as Terminal 24/7, we're introducing a new Experimental Playlist. Within this Playlist, all Operators have a colored outline to distinguish them from the environment.



We're excited to… pic.twitter.com/MmViEm3njZ — Sledgehammer Games (@SHGames) November 16, 2023

That’s not the only throwback, though. The Modern Warfare 2 Mosh Pit playlist has also been added, featuring four maps from last year’s MW2 entry on a variety of modes. Farm 18, Crown Raceway, Shoot House, and Mercado Las Almas will be restricted to this playlist while active.

And finally, the Experimental Playlist is also live for the first time. In this playlist, the developers will test out different kinds of modes and features to see how players respond to them.

This week, the Experimental Playlist features all MW3 maps and respawn modes like TDM, Domination, Hardpoint, and Kill Confirmed, but with highlighted outlines around friendly and enemy players.

“Be the first to experience gameplay adjustments from the design team and share your feedback with Sledgehammer Games,” the mode’s description says.

Each week, Sledgehammer will likely rotate playlists in and out of the game, trying out different map and mode combinations while also introducing new modes. But the Experimental Playlist is the most interesting one as players can expect to jump online and see what the team is cooking and if it’s worth keeping in the game or not.

By first impression, though, the first Experimental game mode isn’t much to get excited over. The outlines around players are barely noticeable.

All of the new playlists are now live in MW3, so players can feel free to jump in and try them out while they’re available before they’re potentially swapped out for something different next week.