How to get Fully Loaded Kills in MW3

The term Fully Loaded is relevant once again in Modern Warfare 3, but this time, it doesn’t have to do with a Perk.

In recent years, Fully Loaded was linked to a Perk that allowed players to start their lives with max ammo in a similar fashion to Bandolier and Scavenger Pro from previous games. This time around, however, with the Perk’s utility having essentially been picked up by the Gunner Vest, Fully Loaded Kills are something new that players should be aware of.

Here is everything you need to know about Fully Loaded Kills in MW3.

What are Fully Loaded Kills in MW3?

The MTZ-762 is one of two launch weapons that task players with collecting Fully Loaded Kills. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Fully Loaded Kills in MW3 are kills on opposing players that are achieved while having five attachments equipped to your gun.

Thankfully at launch, there are only two weapons that task you with collecting Fully Loaded Kills while going camo hunting—the Longbow sniper rifle and the MTZ-762 battle rifle—and they even specify that you must be ADS as well, so be sure to do so.

Best way to get Fully Loaded Kills in MW3

Ultimately, it unfortunately appears that the hardest part about this challenge was trying to figure out what Sledgehammer Games wanted players to do. Given its vague name, it makes sense why many have been confused while trying to collect Fully Loaded Kills for their challenges. In recent weeks, there have been many suggestions thrown out within the community ranging from “you need to use the Gunner Vest” to “you have to get kills with the first bullet of your magazines.” Fortunately, it appears none of this is the case.

Just to be safe, however, do also try to use five standard MW3 attachments while going for these kills, and not Aftermarket Parts (like the JAK Heretic Carbine Kit) or offerings from MW2, as they might not track for the challenge otherwise.

Once you have the right configuration equipped, this challenge is truly as simple as running around the map, aiming in, and getting a kill 25 times.