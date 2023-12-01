How to get equipment kills in MW3 Zombies

Guns will do most of the heavy lifting in MW3 Zombies, but there will come a time when equipment kills are necessary, either to complete a challenge or help you escape a dangerous situation.

There’s no shortage of equipment to pick from in Modern Warfare 3, including all sorts of explosive pieces of lethal equipment, and these items are available in both core multiplayer and Zombies. But just like in core multiplayer, there’s a hierarchy to the lethal equipment in MWZ, with some items proving to be more useful than others.

If you’re looking to rack up lethal equipment kills in MW3 Zombies, we recommend these items to prioritize taking with you or holding on to.

Best equipment for getting kills in MW3 Zombies

Throwing Knife

If you’re looking for pure numbers, then the Throwing Knife is the most efficient piece of lethal equipment you can use in MW3 Zombies. Given that it can be picked up from a zombie’s corpse or off the ground, you can chain together Throwing Knife kills, especially in the Low Threat zones where the level one zombies die instantly.

C4

Almost all of the explosive items are good for getting kills, too: Semtex, Proximity Mine, Claymore, you name it. But the one I’ve found the most success with in Zombies is the C4. Both the Proximity Mine and the Claymore set off at first contact, leaving some of the zombies at the back of a cluster unfazed. With the C4, though, while it takes some manual input, you can wait until that C4 is right in the middle of the group before detonating.

Tip: Molotovs and Thermite are good for slowing down zombies coming through a chokepoint, but they don’t have quite the same amount of punch as the more explosive pieces of gear, if you’re purely looking for kills.

Aether Blade

Starting in season one, though, there’s a new extra-special piece of lethal equipment unique to Zombies that is easily going to be the best option. By getting their hands on Schematics for the Aether Blade, players will be able to equip an improved version of the Throwing Knife that seeks out an additional enemy and then returns to the player’s hands.