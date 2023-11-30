MW3 Zombies adds new story act, raid-like labyrinths, and fun new Schematics in season one

The first season of Modern Warfare 3 is set to add a massive amount of new content just a couple of weeks after launch—and the game’s Zombies mode, or MWZ, is not getting left out of the wave of exciting additions.

In one of Call of Duty’s longest-ever blog posts, the team at Sledgehammer detailed a handful of new changes coming to MW3 Zombies, including a new story act, a new “labyrinth-like experience” for squads to take on called Dark Aether Rifts, and new Schematics that grant access to some very fun looking items.

The rift awaits. Image via Activision.

Dark Aether Rifts are “otherworldly labyrinths” that will challenge a player or squad to complete a series of increasingly more challenging objectives within 30 minutes. Players will need to find Sigils around the map to unlock these rifts, which will transport players to a separate challenging area, much like Koschei Complex in the DMZ mode.

Three new classified Schematics will be available to acquire as soon as season one launches. First, the Dog Bone allows the player to summon the “strongest friendly Hell Hound companion” that accompanies the player around the map. A Golden Armor Plate will replace your armor carriers with plates that automatically repair over time and provide additional damage resistances. Finally, the Aether Blade works as a special throwing knife with infinite ammo that hits an additional enemy before returning to the players like a boomerang.

A new Terminus warlord named Dokkaebi will also be stalking the map starting in season one, using their “fleet of self-programmed autonomous drones.” Aiding the operators is the new V-R11 Wonder Weapon, which can turn zombies into allied NPC humans, or enemy mercenaries into friendly zombies.

Season one and all its new Zombies content will launch on Dec. 6 in MW3 at 11am CT.