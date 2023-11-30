Critical Kills are a unique way to take out an enemy in Call of Duty: MW3 Zombies. There are a handful of challenges where it’s a requirement that you take out an enemy with a Critical Kill, and it could be confusing how you do this.

Not only are Critical Kills sometimes a requirement for challenges, but hitting an enemy here is a great way to deal a large amount of damage to a foe. This means you’re hitting their weak spot, and you can make short work of them. Here’s what you need to know about how to get Critical Kills in MW3 Zombies.

What are Critical Kills in MW3 Zombies?

Taking out a zombie with a headshot. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can get a Critical Kill in MW3 Zombies by hitting a target in the head, or by aiming for a weak spot on their body. Typically, taking out a standard zombie or a regular human requires you to get a headshot for it to count as a Critical Kill.

Headshots are the quickest way to take down an enemy in any of MW3‘s multiplayer modes, and this carries over into Zombies. I normally use an assault rifle of an SMG to make short work of any zombie hordes that are running after me. Even the stronger tier two and tier three foes are weak to these hits, but they’re much tougher than the weaker ones you find on the outskirts of the Zombies map.

If you’re struggling to get Critical Kills, the standard zombies in the tier-one area of Urzikstan are your best targets. Especially if you’re trying to unlock the Soft Target camo in MW3. They will be on the outer layer of the map, and they are the weakest enemies you’ll find in Zombies. It should only take a shot or two to their head for them to die with an uncommon or rare rarity weapon.

Again, I normally use an assault rifle or an SMG while I’m playing Zombies to make short work of them, but using a shotgun or a marksman rifle might be a good idea. For anyone who prefers to keep their distance, a marksman rifle is a great idea to hit them before they get too close.

Landing a standard hit against zombies. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You’ll know you’re hitting an enemy’s weak spot by the number of lines you see on your hit reticle. For example, when you hit an enemy, there should be an ‘X’ made up of one line on your hit reticle when you damage a foe. When you’re hitting them in a weak spot, though, there are two lines instead of one, and if you kill them from this hit, it becomes a Critical Kill. This will pop up every time you hit a critical spot, and there should be a distinct text showing you how much XP you’ve earned for taking out the target, indicating the kill you’ve earned was a Critical Kill.