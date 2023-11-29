How to unlock Soft Target camo in MW3

Swoop up this camo while you still can.

Sledgehammer Games has provided plenty of reasons for Modern Warfare 3 players to load up multiplayer daily. With that in mind, here is everything you need to know about adding the Soft Target camo to your MW3 collection.

While waiting for Warzone to enter the fold, multiplayer fans have been treated to an experience that emphasizes replayability and new experiences. For example, Armory Unlocks keep players engaged well beyond reaching max level, as wins and daily challenges unlock items.

It’s time to revisit an old friend in Shipment.

Then, Sledgehammer Games created an experimental playlist to allow community members to try out potential features and give feedback if they want them added to the official game. On top of that, the Modern Warfare 2 Moshpit playlist makes it possible to revisit MW2 (2022) maps with MW3 innovations.

Finally, for those camo grinders out there, Modern Warfare 3 introduces three new sets of mastery camos for users to work toward completing. But if that wasn’t enough for cosmetic fans, weekly challenges and events offer another method of collecting new weapon skins, the latest being 141 Training Week.

How to unlock MW3 Soft Target camo

Here are all five rewards and challenges included in the 141 Training Week event. Completing all five unlocks the Soft Target camo.

Crowned Calling Card : Get 50 kills with a Pack-A-Punched Melee Weapon

: Get 50 kills with a Pack-A-Punched Melee Weapon Double XP Token: Get 1 execution

Get 1 execution Double Weapon XP Token: Get 10 kills after reloading

Get 10 kills after reloading Forever Farah Weapon Sticker: Take down 6 aerial killstreaks

Take down 6 aerial killstreaks TF 141 Emblem: Get 141 kills

We recommend tackling these challenges in Shipment 24/7 when the playlist goes live or Rust 24/7, as there will be plenty of opportunities to shoot down killstreaks from the sky or rack up kills.

That’s everything we know about unlocking the Soft Target camo in MW3. Complete these challenges while you can, as the event expires on Dec. 5.