All multiplayer playlists currently available in Modern Warfare 3

There’s no shortage of ways to play when a new Call of Duty is released, and the 2023 installment Modern Warfare 3 is no exception. Even if you’re a multiplayer purist who doesn’t touch modes like Warzone, Zombies, or DMZ, there’s something different for everyone.

A big selling point of MW3 has been the return of the remastered and revamped maps from the original MW2 released over a decade ago. Naturally, a handful of familiar, recurring modes will be playable, as will some new modes and some returning old favorites.

At time of writing, MW3 is in the middle of its second open beta weekend, with players on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC playing. Here are the multiplayer playlists currently available in MW3.

Mosh Pit

Mosh Pit is your standard, multiplayer quick play playlist featuring the core maps and core modes of six-vs-six multiplayer. The Mosh Pit playlist does not have a custom filter, meaning you will queue for any and all maps and modes that are currently active. The current maps and modes active in Mosh Pit are:

Maps: Estate, Favela, Highrise, Rust, and Skidrow

Estate, Favela, Highrise, Rust, and Skidrow Modes: Kill Confirmed, Domination, Hardpoint, and Team Deathmatch

The Mosh Pit playlist is expected to grow with more modes and maps at and after the full MW3 launch.

Cutthroat

Cutthroat is the new three-vs-three-vs-three mode making its Call of Duty debut in MW3. The Cutthroat playlist only contains one game mode, Cutthroat, and currently is playable on Estate, Favela, and Skidrow.

Cutthroat is like a round-based, three-vs-three-vs-three Gulag, where you only get one life, but you can be picked up or revived by a teammate. The first team to eliminate the other two wins the round, or whoever captures the overtime point first after a bit of time.

Ground War

Ground War is the large-scale conflict mode with vehicles, multiple capture points, and capturable objectives that open up forward spawning for you and your team. It is not to be confused with War, a returning mode from CoD WWII that is a different large-scale battle but with teams each trying to complete several different objectives in a more offense-vs-defense style.

There is currently one active Ground War map: Popov Power.

