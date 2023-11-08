How to get and use the Bunker 11 Keycard in DMZ

You're in for one hell of a ride for this rare item.

Call of Duty’s DMZ extraction shooter is full of secrets and surprises that often require players to go above and beyond to view or experience. There are a fair few of these hidden delights to find in the restricted Building 21, which players can only access on weekends.

One such treat is the Bunker 11 Keycard, a mysterious item you can only obtain in the weekend raid. However, acquiring it is easier said than done.

Here’s how to get a Bunker 11 Keycard in DMZ and why you’ll need to find one.

How to get a Bunker 11 Keycard in DMZ

Mysterious, but only if you don’t know what Verdansk is. Screenshot via MrDalekJD on YouTube

The Bunker 11 Keycard is a craftable item in DMZ, which players can obtain inside Building 21. It’s an extremely difficult item to obtain, requiring four items only found on other DMZ maps.

The recipe to craft the Bunker 11 Keycard is:

One Red Access Card

One Blue Access Card

One Green Access Card

One Black Access Card

Note: “Worn” cards are no good for this recipe, you’ll need the full unused quality card. Each of these cards is incredibly rare, but I’ve come across them often in the Ashika Island Research Center Room.

As soon as you enter the Research Center Room, check the desk. You’ll find the card sitting on the table in front of a couple of computers. With any luck it won’t be “Worn,” after which you should exfil, then drop into Ashika Island and repeat until you get all four colors.

Tip: I used Skeleton Keys as I didn’t have the Research Center Room keys on me at the time, but as Skeleton Keys open any door, they worked a charm. Also, take a Secure Backpack with you just in case!

Now that you’ve got all four access cards, take them into Building 21 and head to the Buy Station. In the Barter menu, you’ll be able to combine the four cards into the Bunker 11 Keycard. But what do you do with it now that you’ve got it?

What is the Bunker 11 Keycard used for in DMZ?

The Bunker 11 Keycard is one of three items used to craft the Valuable Gunscreen, a hyper-rare item for weapons in DMZ. The three items needed to craft the Gunscreen include:

One Bunker 11 Keycard (obtained by Barter in Building 21).

(obtained by Barter in Building 21). One Gold-Fish (obtained by Barter on Ashika Island).

(obtained by Barter on Ashika Island). One Console Devkit (obtained by Barter in Al Mazrah).

The Valuable Gunscreen is a handy tool that hangs from the side of your weapon and works like a weapon charm, displaying the current value of items and cash in your backpack.

It’s a ridiculously rare item to see in DMZ given the player will need to drop into each major map in DMZ, Barter for one of the rare items, then exfil the item successfully.

After obtaining all three, the player then needs to head into Al Mazrah’s underground Koschei Complex, survive, and reach the Shopkeeper’s Buy Station to obtain the Valuable Gunscreen—which they then need to exfil to permanently unlock.