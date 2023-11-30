Tracking down a Warlord in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Zombies is no easy task. You’ll have to overcome several obstacles in front of you, namely tracking them down and knowing where to look for one.

You won’t find a distinct icon on the Zombies map pointing you to a Warlord’s position. Thankfully, once you know where to look for them, you’ll be able to quickly find them each match and defeat them. Here’s what you need to know about how to get a Warlord kill in MW3 Zombies.

What is a Warlord in MW3 Zombies?

Opening a safe for the Legacy Fortress Key. Screenshot by Dot Esports

A Warlord is a special enemy on the Zombies map that is the leader of a fortress. For example, a Warlord is inside the Legacy Fortress, and defeating them would reward you with a Warlord kill.

If you want to get into a Legacy Fortress, it does require you to get into a standard Mercenary Stronghold and clear it out. Inside the Stronger will be a safe that you can open, which should contain the Legacy Fortress key, and you can use that to get inside it. If you leave with the Legacy Fortress key, it will disappear from your inventory and convert into XP. You’ll want to rush, take down a Stronghold, and reach the Legacy Fortress before other players in your Zombies match beat you to it.

You’ll then need to hunt down the Legacy Fortress map icon. It will have a highlighted area on your map; you can open it up with the key. You’ll have to battle numerous traps and enemies when attempting to take down the Warlord.

Tracking down the Legacy Fortress. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to get the Warlord Kill in MW3 Zombies

The Warlord won’t be a pushover, and if you have a squad with you, they will be your best asset in taking them down. Several weaker NPCs will attempt to assault your position, and you may want to prioritize them as the damage from their weapons can stack up fairly quickly. Leaving them alone destroyed my shields, and I had to reposition myself to add more shields to my plate armor.

Defeating the Warlord inside Legacy’s Fortress is the only thing you need to do to earn the Warlord Kill. You can also loot this character to find any valuable items on their body, such as the Tactical Negotiator blueprint in MW3. The weapon becomes yours if you and your team exfil with the Tactical Negotiator blueprint.