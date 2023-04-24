How to get a Tempered Vest in DMZ

In Call of Duty’s DMZ mode, new plate carrier vests are all the rage, giving players additional options and benefits other than just armor slots. The new plate carrier vests were introduced at the start of season three, including the Tempered Plater Carrier vest that makes the most of your available armor plates.

The Tempered Plate Carrier vest features only two slots for armor plates instead of the traditional three, but these larger plate slots provide the same amount of protection as a standard plate carrier with only two needed armor plates instead of three. For example, if you have six plates on hand, you can replenish full armor three times instead of two.

You won’t be able to buy the Tempered Plate Carrier vest outright from a buy station using money, but there are other ways of obtaining it.

How to get the Tempered Plate Carrier vest in DMZ

Complete the Tempered Plate Carrier vest barter recipe

The most readily available way of acquiring the Tempered Plate Carrier vest is to get it via the new barter system. At buy stations as of season three, players can trade valuables they pick up to get specialized items, including different plate carrier vests.

To barter for the Tempered Plate Carrier vest, players need to trade two Documents, one set of Sensitive Documents, and one set of Classified Documents. All three items you will find scattered across both the Al Mazrah and Ashika Island maps, but the Sensitive and Classified Documents appear more frequently in landmarks, Strongholds, and locked loot locations and containers.

Hunt the Pyro Commander

If the document search is too tedious, there’s an “easier” way to get the Tempered Plate Carrier vest for free. Easier in the sense that you don’t need to go hunting for documents, but there is a challenge in that you have to hunt down the Pyro Commander.

To find him, you’ll need to be near one of three specific locations: the Control Tower at the airport, the Post Office in Al Mazrah City, or the US Embassy building in Al Mazrah City. He will have tough enemy AI combatants around him, and you’ll have to defeat him and his fiery Dragon’s Breath shotgun and riot shield. He will drop the Tempered Plate Carrier vest upon death.