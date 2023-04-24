How to get a 3-plate Stealth Vest in DMZ

One of the new items that Call of Duty DMZ players can obtain after the recent season three update is the three-plate Stealth Vest. This is one of several new plate carriers that players can either find or craft themselves in DMZ. Unlike normal plate carriers, though, the three-plate Stealth Vest allows players to stay off of the radar and remain invisible to enemy detection when firing their unsuppressed weapons.

As such, this is quite a hot-button item that most DMZ players want to get their hands on. However, the methods of obtaining the three-plate Stealth Vest are still unknown to many players. Luckily, we have a full guide on every way of getting a three-late Stealth Vest in DMZ.

How to get a three-plate Stealth Vest in DMZ

For starters, the easiest way of getting a three-plate Stealth Vest is to loot it off of an enemy player’s dead body. This only requires that you kill that enemy and then go to rummage through whatever they had in their backpack. Of course, this also yields the lowest chance of securing the Stealth Vest, as it’s not too likely that every enemy you kill will have the vest on them.

The second way that players can go about securing the Stealth Vest is to kill the Scavenger in DMZ. The Scavenger is a new mini-boss that can appear on either Al Mazrah or Ashika Island. The mini-boss does not have a set spawn location and takes some serious firepower to take down, however. If you do manage to eliminate the Scavenger, they will usually have one or two of the new plate carriers in DMZ. With any luck, the three-plate Stealth Vest will be one of those items.

Players can also go about searching supply drops for a three-plate Stealth Vest if they want to rely on random chance. The most surefire way of acquiring the vest, though, is to craft it yourself using the new Barter system at Buy Stations in DMZ.

By following a strict recipe of materials, players can craft all sorts of items. One of those items is the three-plate Stealth Vest, and players will need the following materials to craft it:

2x Electrical Components

1x Game Console

1x Comic Book

Once you have these materials, bring them to a Buy Station, and then go to the Bartering system tab. Here, you can craft a three-plate Stealth Vest and stay hidden from the radar when firing.