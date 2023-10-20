How to get a MW2 Ghost costume for Halloween

Call of Duty fans don’t have a ton of options when it comes to Modern Warfare series-themed costumes for Halloween, but characters such as Ghost definitely can make your costume fashion very memorable indeed.

However, that will only happen if you know how to get a great quality costume put together. Let’s go through how to get an MW2 Ghost costume for this spooky Halloween season.

Best places to buy a MW2 Ghost costume for Halloween

The easiest way of getting a Ghost costume will be to buy one but specific MW2 costumes are of course going to be scarce in retail stores. This is why online marketplaces will be the best way to go for getting one. However, it’s important to make sure the quality is good and you aren’t scammed by anyone when purchasing.

Etsy

Etsy has plenty of items created based on games. These kinds of products get listed and de-listed on a quite frequent basis so you will have to be quick when finding something that fits the theme for you. Search up “Ghost MW2 Mask” or “Ghost MW2 Costume” and you will notice quite a few results pop up.

Some of these will be (very) strange-looking and not the best at all. From my searches thorough, there were plenty more that would be perfect for a costume. Be sure to only purchase from a seller with high ratings (such as five stars) and who has a lot of real reviews. This will increase the chances of it being a safe purchase.

Amazon

Screenshot via Call of Duty on YouTube

Amazon is another useful place to look for a Ghost MW2 costume. At the time of writing, I recommend this mask for $15.99 for as long as it stays up. There are over 150 existing reviews on this product too with many bought recently. It’s a little on the cheaper side but it keeps the price low and allows you to expand to purchasing other parts of the costume.

Speaking of which, if you are using Amazon it is much more difficult to find a full-set costume so you will have to branch out and start to mix and match unrelated gear. This is quite similar to making a costume for Ghost from scratch which will be highly rewarding. The end result may even allow you to cause some haunting jumpscares for your friends. For starters, here is a list of items I recommend that you look into pairing with the mask.

Tactical Helmet (Airsoft helmets are great for this)

(Airsoft helmets are great for this) Heavy Grey Raincoat (If aiming for that style of Ghost)

(If aiming for that style of Ghost) Tactical Black Fiber Vest

Tactical Scarf Wrap (no-hood)

(no-hood) UK Patch

Skull Gloves

Buckle (clip) Belt

Grey or Black Cargo Pants

Heavy Boots

eBay

Another great place to get a costume is eBay, though I highly recommend trying Etsy and Amazon first before eBay. The same suggestions from Etsy apply to eBay: search general terms for Ghost (MW2) costumes and make sure the seller is reliable and has mainly positive feedback overall. There are actually a lot of decent-quality options on eBay to find but it mainly is masks which isn’t a ton of help for the overall look.

Safety point for buying an MW2 Ghost costume

Screenshot via Call of Duty on YouTube

When you’re on the lookout for costumes I know it is very easy to stumble into a website you think may be reliable for cheap and quick costumes.

Although there can be a lot more negatives hidden under the surface. AliExpress for example could be a risky place to try and get Halloween costumes from—especially material-wise. If something is extremely cheap and looks too good to be true, the age-old saying of it probably is will likely be correct.

Nonetheless, if you’re safely finding the costume through other mainstream online stores then you will no doubt find some great offerings once you navigate through the lesser choices, and you’ll be cosplaying Ghost from MW2 in no time.

