How to turn off jumpscares in Call of Duty’s The Haunting Halloween event

If you’re like me and you’re not the biggest fan of Halloween in general, then you’re probably also not all that excited that jump scares are back in Warzone.

Returning to the game mid-season as part of Warzone’s annual The Haunting event, jump scares have returned in full force to not only blast your eardrums off but also throw you off your game while you’re looting.

In years past, there has typically been no way to disable these startling encounters. This time around, however, it does appear some compromises have been mercifully made by the devs. Here’s a breakdown regarding turning off jump scares during The Haunting event in Warzone.

Jump scares are back in Warzone, you've been warned. pic.twitter.com/o6rqA2qsyZ — ModernWarzone (@ModernWarzone) October 17, 2023

Can you turn off jump scares during CoD’s The Haunting event?

Unfortunately, there is no way to turn off in-game jump scares during 2023’s The Haunting event in Warzone.

Upon launching the game during the festivities for the first time, players will be greeted with a warning that jump scares are indeed back in the game thanks to the Halloween Event and that they can even opt to turn them off.

However, although this set of choices may seem like the quality-of-life addition that many have long been seeking, the full fine print promptly reveals that this setting only affects the jump scares tied to the battle pass interface, and not the main culprit—the in-game content.

“Disabling jump scares will solely affect the Battle Pass.” Screenshot by Dot Esports

As such, just as in previous years during the event, the best bet for players uninterested in getting jump scared is to be aware of when they can trigger.

During this year’s The Haunting event, jump scares can occur anytime players open any “lootable containers across Al Mazrah or Vondead.” Simply put, if you don’t want to risk running into any spooky pop-ups this year, you’ll either have to not open any chests on the nighttime maps, or avoid any of the playlists with Al Mazrah (Night) or Vondel (Night) as the active map altogether.

This makes the daytime default versions of Al Mazrah and Vondel, as well as Ashika Island, your surefire scare-free options for the event.

Lastly, for those who don’t mind running the risk of getting scared every now and then, the official Call of Duty Updates Twitter account also announced a quick update that “reduces the frequency of repeat jump scares found in loot containers in Warzone,” so it seems things ultimately might not be as intense as they have been in previous outings.

