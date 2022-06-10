What is the Ghost Legacy Pack in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Warzone?

Activision earlier this week unveiled this year’s addition to the Call of Duty franchise, and with it, there are numerous perks that players can get for pre-ordering Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II ahead of its October release.

As a part of the Vault Edition pre-purchase option for the upcoming game, players get early access to the MWII open beta, the Red Team 141 Operator Pack, FJX Cinder Weapon Vault, a season one battle pass with 50 tier skips, and a Ghost Legacy Pack.

While most of that pre-order content is only available to players once MWII releases, the Ghost Legacy Pack includes a slew of cosmetics that will be immediately available to players for use in Modern Warfare and Warzone. The pack includes 10 weapon blueprints and 12 operator skins.

In a post to the official Call of Duty website, the developer said these instantly unlockable pieces of content will not be the only thing that players will get for the current Warzone game. The exact details regarding more content will “come soon.”

Operator Skins

Apparition

Azrael

Classic Ghost

Dark Vision

Dreadwood

Ghosted

Jawbone

Last Breath

Mandible

Reckoner

UDT Ghost

Winter Theatre

Assault rifle weapon blueprints

Florin

Jumping Spider

K2

Kingly Splendor

Oscar Mike

Primis

Stem the Tide

The Breakup

The Wages of Sin

White Noise

The Vault Edition of the MWII pre-purchase is worth $30 and can be done with your initial pre-order of the game or afterward as an upgrade to your pre-order. In total, the pre-order and Vault Edition content costs a total of $99.99.