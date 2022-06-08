All pre-order bonuses included in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is on the horizon and pre-orders for the game are available, with two different editions to choose from.

Players can select between pre-purchasing the standard edition of MWII for $69.99 or getting the Vault Edition for $30 more at $99.99. While both versions of the pre-order come with the base version of the game as well as early access to the title’s open beta, the Vault Edition will give players an abundance of perks.

Players who purchase the Vault Edition or upgrade their normal pre-order to include the Vault Edition content will get a Ghost Legacy Pack, Red Team 141 Operator Pack, FJX Cinder Weapon Vault, and battle pass with 50 tier skips.

Related: How to sign up for the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 open beta

Both of the packs and the weapon vault include a slew of goodies for players to sink their teeth into. And following the launch of the game on Oct. 28, players with the Vault Edition will be able to redeem a battle pass for season one that will give them 50 tier skips so that they have a head start over their friends.

Image via Activision

Ghost Legacy Pack

The Ghost Legacy Pack includes 10 weapon blueprints and 12 operator skins for players to use immediately after they pre-order in Modern Warfare and Warzone.

Operator skins

Apparition

Azrael

Classic Ghost

Dark Vision

Dreadwood

Ghosted

Jawbone

Last Breath

Mandible

Reckoner

UDT Ghost

Winter Theatre

Assault rifle weapon blueprints

Florin

Jumping Spider

K2

Kingly Splendor

Oscar Mike

Primis

Stem the Tide

The Breakup

The Wages of Sin

White Noise

Red Team 141

The Red Team 141 pack will be available to players after the game’s launch and include four playable operators with masked outfits that fit the theme of the mercenary Ghost. The operators are Farah, Price, Soap, and, of course, Ghost.

Details have not yet been released regarding all of the items included in the FJX Cinder Weapon Vault. But the game’s announcement post on the official CoD blog said that more information on the perk will come “closer” to the game’s launch.