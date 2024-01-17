There’s always something new to do in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, such as weekly challenges like getting operator kills with specific weapons or attachments.

One of the multiplayer weekly challenges in season one, week seven is to use something called an AOK 4.0x RQ-9 Recon to get operator kills in MW3. This is a big week for challenges because completing five rewards the TAQ Evolvere LMG, so many are wondering what this AOK thing is.

Here are the details on one of CoD: MW3’s newest challenges.

What is AOK 4.0x RQ-9 Recon in MW3?

The AOK 4.0x RQ-9 Recon is an optic attachment in MW3. It can be found between the TOS Nightfall 2.5x Thermal Optic and the TX4 Havoc within the Optic slot on many guns, including assault rifles.

The optic has 4.0x magnification and no sniper glint but also lessens your Aim Walking Speed and Aim Down Sight Speed.

How to get 30 operator kills with AOK 4.0x RQ-9 Recon in MW3

Simply equip the AOK 4.0x RQ-9 Recon scope on a Recommended Weapon (any weapon with the red flame icon next to it in the armory) and pick up kills in multiplayer. I used the Holger 556 as it’s my favorite AR in MW3.

On Season One Reloaded launch day, it appears the challenge is bugged for many. No matter how many kills you get, they will not count toward the challenge for some players.

There’s currently no fix for this issue as it appears the update has broken quite a few things and caused many bugs and glitches within the game. Stay tuned to @CODUpdates on Twitter/X for more information on the bug and when it could be fixed.