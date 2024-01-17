How to get 25 operator melee kills with the Blacklight Flashlight equipped in MW3

Call of Duty’s collaboration with The Boys has brought a new set of challenges in Modern Warfare 3’s Season One Reloaded, including one that requires using a Blacklight Flashlight.

This is a confusing challenge for many CoD players because the Blacklight Flashlight sounds like a piece of equipment or a weapon attachment. But it’s neither of these things, and it’s something that will help with hunting down the 25 melee kills needed to unlock the reward during The Boys: Supe Takedown event.

Here’s everything we know about Blacklight Flashlight in MW3.

What is the Blacklight Flashlight in MW3?

It’s a perk, not an attachment. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Blacklight Flashlight is a perk in the Gear slot in MW3. It can be equipped on any class that allows a Gear slot for equipment, and this is all that’s required for the challenge.

Blacklight Flashlight allows you to see recent enemy footsteps, so you can track enemies to get up close and personal for the 25 melee kills you need for the challenge.

How to get 25 operator melee kills with the Blacklight Flashlight in MW3

Here’s your reward. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Create a class that uses Blacklight Flashlight in the Gear slot, and then use your favorite melee weapon to kill 25 enemies in multiplayer.

Melee weapons in MW3 include the Riot Shield, Gutter Knife, Karambit, Tonfa, Combat Knife, Dual Kodachis, Dual Kamas, Pickaxe, and more. While using Blacklight Flashlight, get up close and personal for some quick melee kills, and once you’ve gotten 25, the challenge will be complete.