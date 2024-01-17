Category:
CoD

How to get 25 operator melee kills with the Blacklight Flashlight equipped in MW3

Equip it and get up close.
Image of Scott Duwe
Scott Duwe
|
Published: Jan 17, 2024 02:10 pm
|
Updated: Jan 17, 2024 02:11 pm
Greece in MW3
Peekaboo. Image via Activision

Call of Duty’s collaboration with The Boys has brought a new set of challenges in Modern Warfare 3’s Season One Reloaded, including one that requires using a Blacklight Flashlight.

This is a confusing challenge for many CoD players because the Blacklight Flashlight sounds like a piece of equipment or a weapon attachment. But it’s neither of these things, and it’s something that will help with hunting down the 25 melee kills needed to unlock the reward during The Boys: Supe Takedown event.

Here’s everything we know about Blacklight Flashlight in MW3.

What is the Blacklight Flashlight in MW3?

Blacklight Flashlight Gear in MW3
It’s a perk, not an attachment. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Blacklight Flashlight is a perk in the Gear slot in MW3. It can be equipped on any class that allows a Gear slot for equipment, and this is all that’s required for the challenge.

Blacklight Flashlight allows you to see recent enemy footsteps, so you can track enemies to get up close and personal for the 25 melee kills you need for the challenge.

How to get 25 operator melee kills with the Blacklight Flashlight in MW3

"Terror" weapon charm in MW3 The Boys LTM
Here’s your reward. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Create a class that uses Blacklight Flashlight in the Gear slot, and then use your favorite melee weapon to kill 25 enemies in multiplayer.

Melee weapons in MW3 include the Riot Shield, Gutter Knife, Karambit, Tonfa, Combat Knife, Dual Kodachis, Dual Kamas, Pickaxe, and more. While using Blacklight Flashlight, get up close and personal for some quick melee kills, and once you’ve gotten 25, the challenge will be complete.

related content

Read Article TimTheTatman blasts buggy Warzone patch: ‘The worst update I’ve ever seen’
TimTheTatman facepalm
Category:
CoD
CoD
TimTheTatman blasts buggy Warzone patch: ‘The worst update I’ve ever seen’
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Jan 17, 2024
Read Article MW3 Ranked Play delayed due to ‘critical issue’ following Season One Reloaded update
MW3 Ranked Play
Category:
CoD
CoD
MW3 Ranked Play delayed due to ‘critical issue’ following Season One Reloaded update
Ryan Lemay Ryan Lemay Jan 17, 2024
Read Article Why is Ranked Play down in MW3 season one?
CoD operators take aim at enemies on the new map Rio in MW3 Season One Reloaded.
Category:
CoD
CoD
Why is Ranked Play down in MW3 season one?
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Jan 17, 2024
Read Article When is Ranked Play coming to MW3?
Captain Price in MW3 key art.
Category:
CoD
CoD
When is Ranked Play coming to MW3?
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe and others Jan 17, 2024
Read Article Loadouts not working: What is the loadout glitch in Warzone?
Loadout drop in Warzone
Category:
CoD
CoD
Loadouts not working: What is the loadout glitch in Warzone?
Ryan Lemay Ryan Lemay Jan 17, 2024

Scott Duwe
