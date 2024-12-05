Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Thre images side by side, one with a gobblegum on the mouth, one with five on the hand, and one machine.
Image via Activision
Category:
CoD

All Black Ops 6 GobbleGum Mania event rewards and how to get them

Personal and Community rewards await for chewing.
Image of Nádia Linhares
Nádia Linhares
|

Published: Dec 5, 2024 04:26 pm

The GobbleGum Mania has started in Black Ops 6 and players have a chance of earning up to 10 rewards in total by participating in the event. The rewards are separated into two categories, and you’ll have to do different things to get them.

Recommended Videos

This is only one of the events currently happening in Call of Duty. You can also participate in the Merry Mayhem event to celebrate the holidays with new weapons and other rewards. Unlike GobbleGum Mania, you can play Merry Mayhem in BO6 multiplayer, Zombies, or Warzone.

How to get all GobbleGum Mania event rewards in Black Ops 6

A gobblegum machine in Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Zombies.
How are your chewing skills? Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can only get the GobbleGum Mania event rewards by playing on BO6 Zombies, and all you need to do is consume GobbleGums. The event starts on Dec. 5 and stays live until Dec. 19, so you have 14 days to get all the personal rewards.

The rewards are distributed by the number of GobbleGums you consume in total, so you don’t need to consume them in one match to count, no need to focus solely on using GobbleGums during the match. The amount of GubbleGums you consumed by the end of the event will be summed with the amount of all the other players for the Community rewards.

All GobbleGum Mania event rewards in Black Ops 6

The Gobblegum Mania event page in Call of Duty Black Ops 6.
Time to refresh your GobbleGum set. Image via Activision

The rewards are separated into two types: Personal and Community. Personal rewards are related to the amount you consume as a player, while Community rewards depend on the whole BO6 Zombies player base.

There are five Personal rewards and five Community rewards. The personal rewards include two GobbleGums, an emblem, a calling card, and a GobbleGum bundle, while the community rewards are a loading screen, two GobbleGum features, a spray, and a weapon charm.

You can check the community progress on the right side of the event tab, so you know if you have to consume more GobbleGums to compensate for those who aren’t and if you are close to getting the reward you want.

Here are all the rewards you can get during the GobbleGum Mania event and the amount of GobbleGuns you need to consume to get each reward in BO6:

Personal rewards

GobbleGums AmountReward
5“Power Keg” Rare GobbleGum
10“Top Prize” Emblem
15“Gumball Grave” Calling Card
30“Time Out” Ultra, New GobbleGum
50“Perk-a-Cola Pack” GobbleGum Bundle

Community rewards

GobbleGumsReward
10 million“Gum-Valanche” Loading Screen
25 million“Power Keg Unlock” GobbleGum Feature
50 million“Stitched Up” Spray
TBC“Time Out Unlock” GobbleGum Feature
TBC“Newtonian” Weapon Charm
Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Nádia Linhares
Nádia Linhares
Nádia is a Brazilian freelance writer who works for Dot since 2020. She has covered everything from Pokémon to FIFA. Video games are an essential part of her life, especially indie games and RPGs. You can catch her playing Overwatch in her spare time, but she writes better than she aims.