All Black Ops 6 GobbleGum Mania event rewards and how to get them

The GobbleGum Mania has started in Black Ops 6 and players have a chance of earning up to 10 rewards in total by participating in the event. The rewards are separated into two categories, and you’ll have to do different things to get them.
This is only one of the events currently happening in Call of Duty. You can also participate in the Merry Mayhem event to celebrate the holidays with new weapons and other rewards. Unlike GobbleGum Mania, you can play Merry Mayhem in BO6 multiplayer, Zombies, or Warzone.
How to get all GobbleGum Mania event rewards in Black Ops 6
You can only get the GobbleGum Mania event rewards by playing on BO6 Zombies, and all you need to do is consume GobbleGums. The event starts on Dec. 5 and stays live until Dec. 19, so you have 14 days to get all the personal rewards.
The rewards are distributed by the number of GobbleGums you consume in total, so you don’t need to consume them in one match to count, no need to focus solely on using GobbleGums during the match. The amount of GubbleGums you consumed by the end of the event will be summed with the amount of all the other players for the Community rewards.
All GobbleGum Mania event rewards in Black Ops 6
The rewards are separated into two types: Personal and Community. Personal rewards are related to the amount you consume as a player, while Community rewards depend on the whole BO6 Zombies player base.
There are five Personal rewards and five Community rewards. The personal rewards include two GobbleGums, an emblem, a calling card, and a GobbleGum bundle, while the community rewards are a loading screen, two GobbleGum features, a spray, and a weapon charm.
You can check the community progress on the right side of the event tab, so you know if you have to consume more GobbleGums to compensate for those who aren’t and if you are close to getting the reward you want.
Here are all the rewards you can get during the GobbleGum Mania event and the amount of GobbleGuns you need to consume to get each reward in BO6:
Personal rewards
|GobbleGums Amount
|Reward
|5
|“Power Keg” Rare GobbleGum
|10
|“Top Prize” Emblem
|15
|“Gumball Grave” Calling Card
|30
|“Time Out” Ultra, New GobbleGum
|50
|“Perk-a-Cola Pack” GobbleGum Bundle
Community rewards
|GobbleGums
|Reward
|10 million
|“Gum-Valanche” Loading Screen
|25 million
|“Power Keg Unlock” GobbleGum Feature
|50 million
|“Stitched Up” Spray
|TBC
|“Time Out Unlock” GobbleGum Feature
|TBC
|“Newtonian” Weapon Charm
Published: Dec 5, 2024 04:26 pm