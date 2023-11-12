How to fix MW3 Zombies crashing issues

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 players usually spend a lot of time in Zombies mode, like I do myself. That said, not everyone is having an easy time enjoying Zombies, as some players are reporting crashes that are seemingly happening at random.

To prevent MW3 Zombies from crashing at pivotal moments, like in the middle of a tense fight or just after you’ve acquired the ray gun, I have a few solutions that may help.

Fixing and preventing crashes for MW3 Zombies

The process for fixing crashes in Zombies is the same as for fixing other crashing problems in MW3. Activision may eventually look into why the Zombies mode appears to be crashing much more than other parts of the game, but it is unknown what’s causing the problem at this point.

Verify game files

If you’re playing on PC, the first fix that could potentially solve the crashing problem is to verify your game files. From what I’ve seen so far, looks as though the crashes in Zombies are happening more often on PC than console. Verifying your game files is an excellent way to ensure there isn’t anything on your backend responsible for the crashes.

To verify your game files, follow the steps below depending on your launcher:

Battle.net:

Navigate to CoD MW3 on the game bar and visit the game page. Click the cogwheel next to the Play button. Select “Scan and Repair” and wait for it to complete the process. Boot up MW3 zombies mode again.

Steam:

Open Steam and find MW3, then right-click the game and select “Properties.” Navigate to the “Installed files” section. Select “Verify integrity of game files,” then boot up MW3 again.

Some sights in the zombies mode are truly breathtaking. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Another common fix for crashing issues is to update your graphics drivers, which you can usually do using your dedicated desktop graphics app.

For example, I need to use the GeForce Experience NVIDIA app to update mine, but the process isn’t too difficult. Simply make your way to the “Drivers” section and select “Check for Updates.” Install any updates needed and try to play Zombies again.

Ensure your operating system is up to date. To do this, go to your PC settings and navigate to “Windows update settings”. From there, make sure you have the latest updated version of Windows installed.

Now that you know some of the fixes that could stop Zombies from crashing, I’ll let you put them to the test—best of luck on your next Zombies playthrough!