How to fix ‘Join failed because you are on a different version’ error in MW3

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 updates introduce new changes and features to the game. They can also trigger errors like “Join failed because you are on a different version” in MW3.
I generally encounter the “Join failed because you are on a different version” error in MW3 whenever there’s a new patch waiting to be downloaded. If the developers push out a new version while you’re already in a Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer game or a Warzone map, you can expect to receive this error when trying to join a game afterwards. But luckily, there’s a quick fix.
How do you fix “Join failed because you are on a different version” in MW3?
The “Join failed because you are on a different version” error in MW3 can be easily fixed, and you’ll first need to exit out of the game.
- Check if there are any pending updates for MW3.
- If you are playing with any friends, ask them to check for updates, too.
- Make sure to download the latest MW3 patch.
- Check for console and system updates as well.
- Try launching MW3 again after a console/PC reset.
If there isn’t a pending update, wait around 15 minutes since it may take a while for some updates to show up.
Why does the “Join failed because you are on a different version” error appear in MW3?
The reason behind “Join failed because you are on a different version” in MW3 is game version inconsistencies. If a new patch drops while you’re already in a match, it can cause this error.
This error can also appear in different scenarios. For example, if you were to log into the game after freshly installing a patch and invite a friend who has been online for hours, you can encounter the “Join failed because you are on a different version” error. Since your friends will be on an older version of MW3, there will be a version mismatch, and they’ll need to relaunch MW3 to download pending updates.