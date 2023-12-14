How to fix ‘Join failed because you are on a different version’ error in MW3

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 updates introduce new changes and features to the game. They can also trigger errors like “Join failed because you are on a different version” in MW3.

I generally encounter the “Join failed because you are on a different version” error in MW3 whenever there’s a new patch waiting to be downloaded. If the developers push out a new version while you’re already in a Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer game or a Warzone map, you can expect to receive this error when trying to join a game afterwards. But luckily, there’s a quick fix.

How do you fix “Join failed because you are on a different version” in MW3?

The “Join failed because you are on a different version” error in MW3 can be easily fixed, and you’ll first need to exit out of the game.

Check if there are any pending updates for MW3.

If you are playing with any friends, ask them to check for updates, too.

Make sure to download the latest MW3 patch.

Check for console and system updates as well.

Try launching MW3 again after a console/PC reset.

Once everyone’s on the same patch, your squad will be back in action. Image via Activision

If there isn’t a pending update, wait around 15 minutes since it may take a while for some updates to show up.

Why does the “Join failed because you are on a different version” error appear in MW3?

The reason behind “Join failed because you are on a different version” in MW3 is game version inconsistencies. If a new patch drops while you’re already in a match, it can cause this error.

This error can also appear in different scenarios. For example, if you were to log into the game after freshly installing a patch and invite a friend who has been online for hours, you can encounter the “Join failed because you are on a different version” error. Since your friends will be on an older version of MW3, there will be a version mismatch, and they’ll need to relaunch MW3 to download pending updates.