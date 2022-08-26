How to fix error code 38 in Call of Duty: Warzone

Warzone is one of the most accessible battle royale titles, but the opposite might be true on rare occasions. Some errors can make it impossible for players to log into the game or kick them out in the middle of a gaming session.

Error code 38 in Warzone generally appears whenever there’s something wrong with the matchmaking system. The error prevents players from joining matches or loading into them. Though it’ll be up to the developers to roll out a fix in most cases, there are a few troubleshooting methods players can try out to fix error code 38 in Warzone temporarily.

How do you fix error code 38 in Call of Duty: Warzone?

Close Warzone and check for updates.

Restart your gaming device.

Restart your router.

Check if Warzone’s servers are up.

The matchmaking system may not work for players who are playing with an outdated client. This happens when a new patch rolls out while you’re still in the game. Close the game and check if any updates are waiting to be installed.

Restarting your gaming device and router are two of the quickest ways to troubleshoot your home network. If the matchmaking service stops working for you due to connectivity issues on your end, resetting this duo will allow you to perform fast troubleshooting.

The matchmaking system goes offline with the game’s servers. All Warzone-related servers will be down until the servers are back. If Warzone’s servers are down, you’ll have no choice but to wait for the developers to get them back up again.