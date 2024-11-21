Forgot password
Operators fighting on BO6 season 1 map Extraction
Image via Activision
How to fix custom classes reset and Zombies save files missing in Black Ops 6

Chaos has ensued following today's Call of Duty update, with players reporting reset progress across the board.
Scott Duwe
Published: Nov 21, 2024 01:56 pm

The Black Ops 6 update on Nov. 21, 2024 appears to have caused a lot of issues for players, including the wiping of progress in certain parts of the game.

Call of Duty‘s new limited time event, The Hit List, went live shortly after 12pm CT, but it seems as though it has brought more harm than fun. Players across social media are reporting instances of multiplayer classes being reset, Zombies progress being reset, and even Zombies save files completely disappearing.

Here’s what we know so far about the issues in BO6.

BO6 classes reset: How to fix

A man in BO6 multiplayer standing as Scorestreaks fly past in the background.
Chaos. Image via Activision

Upon logging into BO6 Multiplayer after The Hit List went live, players found many of their custom classes completely gone. The issue affected me, too, with seven of my 12 classes gone and needing to be completely recreated.

The loadout issues appear to be affecting Ranked Play as well, where players are reporting that their classes and loadouts are constantly resetting even after remaking them.

For now, the only real fix is to recreate your custom classes from memory the best you can. Unfortunately, it looks as though this error, or whatever the issue is, may have had some client-side impact.

Can you fix BO6 Zombies save files being deleted?

BO6 Zombies season 1 Black Ops 6 screenshot
Yikes. Image via Actrivision

Right now, solo Zombies save files are also missing. Thankfully, Treyarch is aware of the issue, but it’s unclear if the save files are gone for good or not. The developer says that Zombies Challenge and Augment progression have not been impacted, however.

The potential loss of a save file is extremely unfortunate, especially for players who may have been working on a high-round save file for days or weeks to attempt to reach the highest round totals possible or just farm camos more easily thanks to the higher amount of Zombie spawns.

As such, there’s no real fix yet for the Zombies save files disappearing. The hope is that Treyarch is able to salvage whatever it can from the issues on patch day to hopefully be able to restore save files for so many gamers who have been hit by the bug.

Either way, the update on Nov. 21 appears to have done some notable damage to the game.

This article will be updated with more information once it becomes available.

