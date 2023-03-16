Call of Duty: Warzone 2 season two introduced tons of new missions as well as an entirely new faction for DMZ players. “Pacific Foothold” is a new tier four mission for the White Lotus faction in Warzone 2. For this mission, players need to collect and deposit several unique items into a Dead Drop location on Ashika Island.

Dead Drops are marked locations around both Ashika Island and Al Mazrah where players can deposit gear and turn currency into experience points. Dead Drops are always identified by large dumpsters usually with graffiti and white outlines. Players can simply interact with the Dead Drop by pressing the onscreen prompt to either deposit or withdraw from the storage container.

For Pacific Foothold, players need to bring Gun Oil, Video Cassette Recorders or Game Consoles, and a Blow Torch all to one Dead Drop on Ashika Island. If you are undertaking this fetch quest but do not know where to find these items, here’s what you need to do.

Where to find items for Pacific Foothold in Warzone 2 DMZ

In order to complete the Pacific Foothold mission in Warzone 2 DMZ, players to acquire several unique items, including: three bottles of gun oil, two videocassettes or game consoles, and one blow torch. All of these materials must also be delivered to the same Dead Drop location in the Residential District on Ashika Island.

Before setting off to find these various items, players should first familiarize themselves with the Residential District Dead Drop location since you will regularly return to this spot to deposit items. This Dead Drop is found in the northern portion of Ashika, found behind one of the nearby houses. Below is the exact position of the Dead Drop on the Warzone 2 map.

Image via Activision Blizzard

The three different items players need to collect are not found in one particular location, but instead are random drops that have a chance of spawning in various locations. Below are the items and the places you are best suited to look:

Gun Oil: This item can be found primarily inside of tool boxes. Tool boxes are usually small, blue boxes that can be found inside of houses, gas stations, and scattered around the world.

This item can be found primarily inside of tool boxes. Tool boxes are usually small, blue boxes that can be found inside of houses, gas stations, and scattered around the world. Videocassettes/Game Consoles: These two items are the easiest to find out of the bunch. They can usually be found in homes on top of shelves and tables. On Ashika, players can typically locate either of these in the Town Center region.

These two items are the easiest to find out of the bunch. They can usually be found in homes on top of shelves and tables. On Ashika, players can typically locate either of these in the Town Center region. Blow Torch: This is the rarest item on the list of required materials. Players can find blow torches typically in the same areas as Gun Oil, as the item is also known to spawn in tool boxes.

After finding each group of items, simply return to the Dead Drop in the Residential District. Items like the blow torch and gun oil will likely take some time to find if you do not get lucky, so this may serve better as a side quest for most.