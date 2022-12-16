How to extract the Chimera from Building 21 in DMZ

The Chimera was one of the major additions in the season one reloaded update for Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2. It’s a replica of the Honey Badger assault rifle from Ghosts, and players can unlock it in a few different ways.

The main way to unlock the Chimera is through an in-game challenge. The challenge can either be completed through MW2 multiplayer (get two AR kills in 15 different matches) or DMZ.

The DMZ challenge for the Chimera requires players to extract it from Building 21. Building 21 was supposedly included with the season one reloaded update as a separate location from Al Mazrah but was still a part of DMZ. Despite their best attempts, however, players have yet to figure out where Building 21 is, leaving them confused as to how to extract the Chimera from there.

Unfortunately for DMZ fans, Building 21 is not yet live in the extraction-based game mode. Developer Infinity Ward had planned this all along, though, and the developers said they won’t announce when the new area is live in-game.

Instead, players will have to randomly start finding Building 21 Keys, which will allow players to access Building 21. The only problem is, we have no idea when the keys will start popping up in DMZ. It could be a day or a week for all we know at this point.

Once the Building 21 Keys do start appearing, players can loot them for their chance to access the new area. After players are at Building 21, they’ll presumably have to complete some kind of task to extract the Chimera. This could be killing an NPC, like players had to do with the M13B, or finding the Chimera in a strange location.

As of right now, we’re not sure what the extraction process could entail, but we’ll update this guide with more information as it becomes available.