How to complete the Unearthed mission in DMZ

DMZ players may be used to the type of mission that asks them to retrieve an item for a specific area and extract with it. Operators who are looking to progress through the ranks of the White Lotus faction will need to tackle the Unearthed faction mission at tier three, which follows that formula—but with a small aggravating factor.

The Unearthed mission in DMZ requires the highly specific Al Safwa Crane Control Room Key. Luckily for players, the Black Mous faction has a way to guarantee a drop of that key, though you’ll need to put in some work with the faction to get to the point when that’s an option.

Where to find the Al Safwa Crane Control Room Key in DMZ

The Al Safwa Crane Control Room Key can be available by looting enemies, which adds a vast element of randomness to it. If you’ve gotten as far as tier three with the Black Mous faction, however, you can easily get a guaranteed Crane Control Room Key by wrapping up the Quick and Dirty mission, which only requires you to finish an Eliminate HVT contract within two minutes.

Related: How to find a Golden Skull in DMZ

If you’re teaming up with friends, each of you should get a copy of the Crane Control Room Key upon completing this mission, giving you multiple attempts at this mission if you wipe. If you’re not that far, however, you can also try to loot the key off enemies and high-value locations or ask if a friend has a copy of it to spare. It might occasionally also be sold at Buy Stations, though this method is hardly the most reliable.

How to unlock the Crane Control Room and find the Quarry Operations Folder for DMZ’s Unearthed mission

After you’ve acquired the Crane Control Room Key, bring it to one of the buildings in the north/northeast of Al Safwa Quarry. This should be one of the furthest buildings to the north of the area. Thankfully for players, the crane room is easy to spot, since the quarry’s colossal crane is a dead giveaway.

Screengrab via Activision | Remix by Dipanjan Dey

Related: All Barter recipes in DMZ: How to make three-plate vests, Skeleton Keys, Backpacks, more

Once you’re inside, look for the Quarry Operations Folder on the floor in the Control Room. It should be by the controls, but make sure you grab that instead of any potential $250 documents on the floor. After you’ve looted the item you need, head to an exfil point and make sure to bring it with you when you extract Al Mazrah.

This should wrap up the Unearthed mission, which frees up room for another mission so you can continue your pursuit of an extra insured weapon slot.