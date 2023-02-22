How to complete the Pathfinder mission in DMZ

In Call of Duty DMZ, you get to complete missions, take on different contracts, and explore different areas on the Al Mazrah and Ashika Island maps. There are four factions in DMZ including White Lotus, Legion, Black Mous, and Crown. Each of these factions offers five tiers of unique missions that you can complete by finishing the objectives. Some of these objectives require you to complete them in a single deployment, making them trickier than others.

The Pathfinder is a Tier Two White Lotus faction mission, and it has three different objectives that you need to complete. This mission takes place entirely on Al Mazrah, so you need to select the map while queuing into the match. For the first part of this mission, you must visit the Zaya Observatory dead drop to collect a GPS tracker. After that, you’ll need to visit all the POIs on Al Mazrah in a single extraction. While it sounds easy enough, this mission can be exceptionally tough if you don’t know how to navigate around the map quickly.

Here’s how to complete the Pathfinder mission in Call of Duty DMZ.

Where to find the GPS tracker in Zaya Observatory dead drop in DMZ

At the start of DMZ, you’ll only have access to Tier One missions from White Lotus. Completing them will unlock Tier Two for White Lotus and Tier One for Legion. The Pathfinder is a Tier Two faction mission, and you need to complete the following three objectives.

Loot the GPS tracker from the dumpster dead drop in Zaya Observatory

Travel every POI in Al Mazrah while carrying the GPS tracker in a one deployment

Extract the GPS tracker

Screengrab via Activision | Remix by Dipanjan

For the first part of the mission, you need to travel to the Zaya Observatory POI and visit the dumpster dead drop on the northern side of the POI. Check the yellow circle on the map image above to see its exact location. Keep in mind that this POI is swarming with AI combatants, and we highly recommend not engaging them before you collect the GPS tracker.

Screengrab via Activision | Remix by Dipanjan

After reaching the area, look for the dumpster dead drop. Open it and you’ll find a GPS tracker. Put that tracker in your backpack. With the GPS tracker in your backpack, you need to visit all 17 POIs on the Al Mazrah map. However, before visiting Zaya Observatory, we suggest you find a vehicle first, preferably a helicopter.

How to travel to every POIs on Al Mazrah in one deployment in DMZ

Screengrab via Activision

Traveling to every POI on the Al Mazrah map can be exceptionally difficult if you are on a land vehicle. It is best to find a helicopter for this mission. Some of the POIs where you will find helicopters are Al Malik Airport, Akhdar Village, Al Safwa Quarry, Al Mazrah City, Al Bagra Fortress, and more. After spawning in the game, open your Tac-Map and check around to see a helicopter. Mark the helicopter, and find another vehicle to travel to it quickly.

Screengrab via Activision Screengrab via Activision

Before getting on the helicopter, it’s best to find as many gas cans as you can. This will allow you to refuel the helicopter without having to visit any gas station. If you are with teammates, we recommend carrying five gas cans to complete the entire trip around the Al Mazrah map. Alternatively, you can lower the helicopter in front of a gas station to repair and refuel the vehicle.

Screengrab via Activision

As for flying around the map, it’s best to maintain a certain height with the helicopter so that enemy operators and AI forces cannot target you easily. After getting the GPS tracker, it is ideal to head south toward the Al Malik Airport, Sariff Bay, and Al Bagra Fortress. This way, you’ll get to travel and visit almost six POIs including Mawizeh Marshlands, Al Sharim Pass, and Akhdar Village.

Screengrab via Activision

Keep in mind that there are more POIs on the western half of the Al Mazrah map, so it’s best to cover the ones on the east first. This way, you can fly over the POIs on the west, and eventually visit an extraction point. In case you do not find a vehicle, we recommend getting an ATV and changing it while traveling across the POIs. Remember, Al Mazrah has 17 major POIs and you must visit them in a single deployment to progress in the mission.

Since it is imperative to extract with the GPS tracker to complete this mission, you can head to an extraction point and scout for a while before heading in. Opposing operators tend to camp near exfil points, so you need to check these areas thoroughly. Try not to get eliminated with the GPS tracker in your backpack.