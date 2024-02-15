How to complete the MW3 marksman rifle conversion kit Cryptid Bootcamp challenge

Modern Warfare 3 community members have had issues completing the Marksman Rifle conversion kit challenge in the Cryptid Bootcamp event, but there is a simple workaround.

Recommended Videos

Season two’s newest event in MW3, Cryptid Bootcamp, offers several rewards for completing specific gameplay challenges in multiplayer or Modern Warfare Zombies. So far, event weapon camos have received mixed reviews. Players slammed the season one weekly reward camo as “lame” and “utterly disgusting,” yet the Golden River camo from season zero saw heaps of praise.

Cryptid Bootcamp’s final reward for completing every challenge is a blue and neon green Sidewinder weapon camo with mythical beasts scattered around the gun. The unique camo would be a worthy prize for any collection, but an issue has prevented players from completing the event.

What is the MW3 marksman rifle conversion kit Cryptid Bootcamp challenge?

One of the challenges for the Cryptid Bootcamp event requires players to get 40 operator kills with the Marksman Rifle conversion aftermarket part equipped while using the Treat Identification System and Stalker Boot perks.

One MW3 player reported the challenge isn’t properly tracking, and Sledgehammer Games recommended using the JAK Beholder Rifle Kit for the TYR handgun to get the job done. This conversion kit was available in season one as the third weekly challenge. If players failed to unlock it when first available, they can activate the conversion kit in Armory Unlocks.

A handheld sniper. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once unlocked, completing the challenge shouldn’t take too long, as the JAK Beholder Rifle Kit transforms the TYR pistol into a single-shot rifle with improved recoil control and damage range.