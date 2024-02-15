Category:
CoD

How to complete the MW3 marksman rifle conversion kit Cryptid Bootcamp challenge

MW3's latest event can finally be completed.
Image of Ryan Lemay
Ryan Lemay
|
Published: Feb 15, 2024 01:12 pm
Cryptid Bootcamp event
Image via Activision

Modern Warfare 3 community members have had issues completing the Marksman Rifle conversion kit challenge in the Cryptid Bootcamp event, but there is a simple workaround.

Recommended Videos

Season two’s newest event in MW3Cryptid Bootcamp, offers several rewards for completing specific gameplay challenges in multiplayer or Modern Warfare Zombies. So far, event weapon camos have received mixed reviews. Players slammed the season one weekly reward camo as “lame” and “utterly disgusting,” yet the Golden River camo from season zero saw heaps of praise.

Cryptid Bootcamp’s final reward for completing every challenge is a blue and neon green Sidewinder weapon camo with mythical beasts scattered around the gun. The unique camo would be a worthy prize for any collection, but an issue has prevented players from completing the event.

What is the MW3 marksman rifle conversion kit Cryptid Bootcamp challenge?

One of the challenges for the Cryptid Bootcamp event requires players to get 40 operator kills with the Marksman Rifle conversion aftermarket part equipped while using the Treat Identification System and Stalker Boot perks.

One MW3 player reported the challenge isn’t properly tracking, and Sledgehammer Games recommended using the JAK Beholder Rifle Kit for the TYR handgun to get the job done. This conversion kit was available in season one as the third weekly challenge. If players failed to unlock it when first available, they can activate the conversion kit in Armory Unlocks.

JAK Beholder Rifle kit for the TYR in MW3.
A handheld sniper. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once unlocked, completing the challenge shouldn’t take too long, as the JAK Beholder Rifle Kit transforms the TYR pistol into a single-shot rifle with improved recoil control and damage range.

related content
Read Article What is strafing in MW3? How to get strafing kills, explained
A solider shoots at an opponent while a flag is defended in an office building on Highrise in Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3.
Category:
CoD
CoD
What is strafing in MW3? How to get strafing kills, explained
Blaine Polhamus Blaine Polhamus and others Feb 15, 2024
Read Article MW3 players lament that ‘Zombies is dead’ and they’re ‘pissed as hell about it’
Zombies MW3
Category:
CoD
CoD
MW3 players lament that ‘Zombies is dead’ and they’re ‘pissed as hell about it’
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Feb 15, 2024
Read Article How to change loading screen in MW3
Afghan MW3
Category:
CoD
CoD
How to change loading screen in MW3
Ryan Lemay Ryan Lemay Feb 14, 2024
Read Article What does the Mosquito Drone do in Warzone?
Mosquito Drone in Warzone
Category:
CoD
CoD
What does the Mosquito Drone do in Warzone?
Ryan Lemay Ryan Lemay Feb 14, 2024
Read Article Warzone devs planning update to stop ‘taps’ issue in Resurgence Ranked Play
Warzone Ranked Play
Category:
CoD
CoD
Warzone devs planning update to stop ‘taps’ issue in Resurgence Ranked Play
Ryan Lemay Ryan Lemay Feb 14, 2024
Related Content
Read Article What is strafing in MW3? How to get strafing kills, explained
A solider shoots at an opponent while a flag is defended in an office building on Highrise in Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3.
Category:
CoD
CoD
What is strafing in MW3? How to get strafing kills, explained
Blaine Polhamus Blaine Polhamus and others Feb 15, 2024
Read Article MW3 players lament that ‘Zombies is dead’ and they’re ‘pissed as hell about it’
Zombies MW3
Category:
CoD
CoD
MW3 players lament that ‘Zombies is dead’ and they’re ‘pissed as hell about it’
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Feb 15, 2024
Read Article How to change loading screen in MW3
Afghan MW3
Category:
CoD
CoD
How to change loading screen in MW3
Ryan Lemay Ryan Lemay Feb 14, 2024
Read Article What does the Mosquito Drone do in Warzone?
Mosquito Drone in Warzone
Category:
CoD
CoD
What does the Mosquito Drone do in Warzone?
Ryan Lemay Ryan Lemay Feb 14, 2024
Read Article Warzone devs planning update to stop ‘taps’ issue in Resurgence Ranked Play
Warzone Ranked Play
Category:
CoD
CoD
Warzone devs planning update to stop ‘taps’ issue in Resurgence Ranked Play
Ryan Lemay Ryan Lemay Feb 14, 2024

Author

Ryan Lemay
Ryan graduated from Ithaca College in 2021 with a sports media degree and a journalism minor. He gained experience as a writer with the Morning Times newspaper and then Dexerto as a games writer. He mainly writes about first-person shooters, including Call of Duty and Battlefield, but he is also a big FIFA fan. You can contact him at ryanlemay@dotesports.com.