How to complete the Eyes and Ears mission in DMZ

Sick and tired of the same old deserts of Al Mazrah? Had enough of playing a full session of Vondel? DMZ’s faction missions take you all over Call of Duty’s maps, with each giving a distinct look and feel, while simultaneously putting challenges of varying difficulty for you to take on.

By tier four, the missions begin to heat up—with Black Mous’ offerings starting to test you and your squad. In this mission titled Eyes and Ears, you’ll need to take on Ashika Island’s main boss the Bombmaker—and make it out alive.

A guide to completing the Eyes and Ears mission in DMZ

Ashika’s a tough location to traverse. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Eyes and Ears is a tier four Black Mous faction mission, and has three requirements:

Take the discrete radio transmitter from the Beach Club dead drop .

from the . Plant the radio transmitter under the security desk at the top of Tsuki Castle .

under the security desk at the top of . Extract in the same deployment.

Unless you manage to extract the radio transmitter in a Secure Backpack for safekeeping, you’ll need to complete this entire mission in one session. Bring a few buddies with you, because breaching Tsuki Castle without a key is brutal.

Find and take the radio transmitted from the Beach Club dead drop

To the Beach Club. Screenshot by Dot Esports It’ll be waiting for you. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Before you go Wheelson-hunting and Bombmaker-killing, you’ll first need to drop into Ashika Island and head to the Beach Club dead drop at E6. Behind the gas stop and near the Buy Station you’ll see the familiar white dumpster—this is the dead drop, and Black Mous has left you a little gift inside.

The Discrete Radio Transmitter sits inside the dead drop. Simply add it to your backpack and progress onto the second step. If you fail to make it to the castle, you’ll need to start again and grab another radio in your next session.

Eliminate the Bombmaker in Tsuki Castle and plant the radio at the desk

Step one was the easy part, now it gets tricky. For step two, you’ll need to breach Tsuki Castle. If you have the Castle Key already, then entering is as easy as opening the front door. Unfortunately, most of you won’t have a key on standby, so you’ll need to use the alternate method of entry.

A Wheelson vehicle patrols the castle’s inner courtyard, and by eliminating and hacking the Wheelson, you’ll be able to unlock all the doors to the castle. Ideally, use a rocket launcher or a precision airstrike if you have one, otherwise lob a few Semtex grenades and fire some rounds in the Wheelson. Be careful as the vehicle shoots back with its minigun. If you’re with friends, take turns taking its aggro and firing when it’s looking at someone else.

Once eliminated, hack the Wheelson, then enter and proceed to the top floor of the castle. Watch out for the sentry guns, claymore, and anti-personnel mines scattered throughout the facility, as well as enemy armored troops with riot shields. At the top will be the Bombmaker: kill him, then find his desk in the north corner.

Place the radio, then run for your life. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You’ll receive a prompt to place the radio transmitter from your inventory. Hit your interact key to drop the radio, and step two is done. But you’re not finished yet.

Extract from Ashika Island in the same deployment

Now, you’ll need to escape alive. Keep in mind that, after breaching the castle, the alarm will sound and all AI and operators on the map will be aware of your presence. In my session, I placed the transmitter and proceeded downstairs and underground, opting to exit via the waterway tunnels instead of over land.

Make your way to the exfil point and, bravo, you’ll be done. You’ll pick up a solid chunk of XP plus a Cruise Terminal Key for you to use on Vondel when you drop back in next.

