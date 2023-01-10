There are countless missions available for Call of Duty players who love the FPS grind and Warzone 2’s DMZ mode keeps the challenges coming. Breaking and Entering is one of these missions, and sometimes there’s just so much on your plate, that you want to get to the good stuff as soon as possible. That’s where Dot Esports comes in.

This mission is the Tier Four Black Mous Faction’s last mission. It requires you to navigate locked tunnels and gather as much intel as you can.

Once you’ve completed this task, you’ll get yourself a Warzone 2 Operator skin for your troubles, and allows you to progress to the next stage of the Black Mous Faction.

How to complete ‘Breaking and Entering’ in DMZ?

Firstly, you’ll need to locate Al Bagra Fortress island. Once you embark, you’ll have to traverse Al Mazrah until you reach the bottom right-hand side of the map. Before you locate the tunnel, you’ll need the Al Bagra Underground Key. This can be attained by competing contracts, killing enemies, or looting containers scattered around the map.

Screengrab via Activision

Once you’re in, you’ll need to find all seven security devices in a certain period of time. You’ll have four minutes to find each electrical box located on random walls inside. Be careful once you’re inside, as there are several enemies scattered around the area. Gear up and prepare for a fight.

As soon as you’ve activated each security device within four minutes, you’ll be able to locate the “System Architecture Documentation.”

Screengrab via Activision

Get your swimming costume on and dive into the depths of the murky water: you’ll have to get the documentation from the chest. Once this is completed, you’ll have nabbed the “Relentless” skin, and you can show that off in all your matches.