How to complete the Black Box mission in DMZ

Season Five Reloaded in DMZ added some fresh missions for certain factions. This includes Shadow Company, and one of the first tier three missions that you will have to complete is called Black Box, which rewards you with a Skeleton Key.

Before you can think about earning that reward, though, you need to know how to complete Black Box. Luckily, there are only a few steps and the mission itself can be finished in a single match. Below, I will list the mission steps and exactly how to complete them in DMZ.

Completing the Black Box mission in DMZ

You have three mission objectives in the Black Box mission, which are:

Download the data from the crashed plane’s Black Box

Kill 10 enemies in the Sattiq Cave Complex in the same deployment

Extract with the Black Box data in the same deployment

The mission objectives for Black Box in DMZ. | Screenshot by Dot Esports

As you can tell by the objectives, you will need to drop in on Al Mazrah and head to the Sattiq Cave Complex point of interest to get started. This POI is located directly southwest of Zarqwa Hydroelectric on the map.

Related: How to complete the Cleanup mission in DMZ

Once you’re there, you will want to head to the northeastern side of the area. Here, you will stumble upon the crashed plane that contains the Black Box. The Black Box is located inside the plane’s cockpit, so just enter the front side of the plane, make you’re at the very front of it, and you will see a metal briefcase sitting on the ground. Stand in front of the briefcase to make “Download Blackbox Contents” prompt appear on the screen.

The location of the crashed plane. | Screenshot by Dot Esports

After downloading the Black Box’s contents, make your way out of the plane and find 10 enemies to kill in Sattiq Cave Complex. These can be either real enemies or AI, and you should be able to find a majority of them right near the crashed plane. If you’re struggling to find any enemies, simply keep walking around until new AI soldiers deploy in the area.

Once you have all 10 enemies killed, you need to extract yourself from the map. Upon extraction, the Black Box mission will be complete in DMZ, and you will earn yourself a Skeleton Key and the next mission for Shadow Company.

About the author