How to complete Eavesdrop in DMZ

Call of Duty Warzone 2 season four not only brought tons of new missions to complete on Vondel, but also some of the older maps including Ashika Island and Al Mazrah. Eavesdrop is a tier two mission for the White Lotus faction and will see you return to the small island map.

Eavesdrop has three main objectives necessary to complete the mission and earn your reward. First, you will need to locate the Ashika Town Center Dead Drop location to pick up a discrete radio transmitter. Next, you will venture to the Shadow Company ship to plant your radio. Finally, you wrap up Eavesdrop by taking the radio to any upload station.

This mission is not too difficult, though it will require you to travel across Ashika Island. Without the knowledge of each specific location, it’s easy to get lost on this compact map. If you are trying to complete Eavesdrop in Warzone 2 DMZ, here’s what you will need to know.

Where to find the Ashika Town Center Dead Drop

Your first task in Eavesdrop is to find the Ashika Island Town Center Dead Drop. Dead Drops are usually spots where you can deposit loot you find around your DMZ lobby to exchange for XP or other rewards. In this case, the Town Center Dead Drop will be the spot where you pick up the discrete radio transmitter.

You will find the Town Center Dead Drop here | Screenshot via Dot Esports

Town Center is a region found on the northwestern portion of Ashika Island, just below the Oganikku Farms. Once in Town Center, travel north to the building on the image featured above. Here, you can spot the Dead Drop location by visiting a dumpster with a white outline.

Where to find the Shadow Company Ship

The second part of the Eavesdrop mission is to plant your newly acquired radio transmitter on a Shadow Company Ship. At first, I assumed this ship would be located in the Shipwreck zone, but the correct area is actually found in Port Ashika.

This large ship is a relatively new landmark in Port Ashika, added in season three. To board the Shadow Company Ship, simply swim up to it and use the nearby rope to rappel upwards.

Stand by the windows for the plant prompt to trigger | Screenshot via Dot Esports

Once aboard, go to the side of the ship and climb upstairs and head to the very top of the ship. You should note that the ship is crawling with Shadow Company soldiers, so be sure to prepare yourself for a fight. Once in the highest room overlooking the entire ship, you will be prompted to plant your radio transmitter whenever standing in a very specific spot. Use the image above as reference.

How to upload the Radio Frequency to an Upload Station

The final step of this mission is to upload your radio frequency to an upload station. Upload stations are found scattered throughout Ashika Island. You can identify upload stations easily, as the structures are portrayed as tall radio towers.

Conveniently, there is an upload station located in Port Ashika, though you can use any tower you see fit. Just climb up the ladder to the top of the upload station and interact with the terminal to begin your upload.

