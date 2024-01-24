How to avoid cheaters in MW3 Ranked Play: Crossplay settings, explained

Cheating has been an issue in Ranked Play over the years in CoD, but there is an easy way for console players to mitigate the problem in Modern Warfare 3.

Players always have to wonder in the back of their minds if they just got killed by a cheater in CoD Ranked Play, but it’s the fear of not knowing at all that makes the problem even worse in MW3. The most recent iteration of the game mode launched without kill cams, stripping players of any video evidence to expose cheaters.

Treyarch promised that Ranked Play will get kill cams eventually, but until then, there is another way to try to avoid cheaters if you are playing on console.

How to turn off crossplay in MW3 on PlayStation

The best way to avoid cheaters on PlayStation is to turn off crossplay, which means you will only get matched up against other players on PS5 or PS4. We recommend avoiding the PC player base as it’s much easier to cheat on that platform.

Go to the menu and click options. Click on Settings. Go to Account and Network. Turn off crossplay and cross-communication.

As a bonus, the latest PlayStation 5 system software update disabled Cronus software, making it even harder for players to cheat in Ranked Play on the Sony console. Several former CoD pros expressed interest in switching over to PS5 to avoid getting killed unfairly.

“Just bought a PS5 so I can enjoy my gaming experience better than on a $5000 PC. What has CoD become,” Slacked said.

And Slacked wasn’t the only competitive community member to make the switch. “Hitting up Best Buy for a p5 tomorrow not dealing w this again,” NAMELESS said.

How to turn off crossplay in MW3 on Xbox

As for Xbox players, we also recommend turning off crossplay. Here is everything you need to know about changing the setting.