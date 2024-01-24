Category:
CoD

Sony disables Cronus software in latest PS5 update, cracking down on CoD cheaters

No more going up against broken fully automatic weapons in MW3.
Ryan Lemay
Ryan Lemay
|
Jan 24, 2024
MW3 Rio
Image via Activision

The latest PS5 system software update disabled Cronus software, inadvertently wiping out a wave of Modern Warfare 3 cheaters.

Community members usually point to Cronus as the primary suspect when accusing other players of cheating on CoD. A Cronus Zen is a USB device that can easily be plugged into a console or PC, allowing players to alter mechanics like aim assist, recoil control, or use modes to convert semi-automatic weapons to fully automatic.

Cronus devices pose a massive threat because they are relatively inexpensive and can be purchased from retail stores. Sony took matters into its own hands and disabled Cronus software.

Cronus manufacturer responds to Sony ban

“We’re aware of an issue with Zen and the PS5,” The Cronus manufacturer announced today. “As of this morning, the console is prompting everyone to update, and if you do, Zen will no longer connect to the PS5 without disconnecting.”

This comes after CoD’s RICOCHET anti-cheat cracked down on Cronus hardware in April 2023, as the update made it possible to detect cheating hardware being used in Modern Warfare 2 or Warzone 2. Repeat offenders would have their accounts permanently banned across all Call of Duty titles, but those warnings didn’t stop players from using the device in MW3.

MW3 Ranked Play fans will breathe a sigh of relief, as up to now they have had no way to confirm if a player is cheating because there are no kill-cams in the game mode. Treyarch also announced that kill-cams will eventually be added, making it easier for players to self-report cheaters.

But for now at least, the latest system software update on PS5 should go a long way in doing most of the heavy lifting for RICOCHET.

Sub Base Hardpoint temporarily removed from MW3 Ranked Play due to exploit
Sub Base in MW3
Category:
CoD
CoD
Sub Base Hardpoint temporarily removed from MW3 Ranked Play due to exploit
Ryan Lemay Ryan Lemay Jan 24, 2024
STB-556 secretly buffed in Warzone Season One Reloaded update
STB 556 in MW3
Category:
CoD
CoD
STB-556 secretly buffed in Warzone Season One Reloaded update
Ryan Lemay Ryan Lemay Jan 24, 2024
All challenges and rewards in The Boys: Vought Week event in MW3
The MW2 operator skin for Homelander from The Boys.
Category:
CoD
CoD
All challenges and rewards in The Boys: Vought Week event in MW3
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Jan 24, 2024
How to get the JAK Beholder Rifle Kit in MW3
tyr handgun in cod mw3
Category:
CoD
CoD
How to get the JAK Beholder Rifle Kit in MW3
Andrew Highton Andrew Highton and others Jan 24, 2024
How to get the JAK Headhunter Carbine in MW3
JAK Headhunter Carbine AMP in MW3
Category:
CoD
CoD
How to get the JAK Headhunter Carbine in MW3
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Jan 24, 2024
Author

Ryan Lemay
Ryan graduated from Ithaca College in 2021 with a sports media degree and a journalism minor. He gained experience as a writer with the Morning Times newspaper and then Dexerto as a games writer. He mainly writes about first-person shooters, including Call of Duty and Battlefield, but he is also a big FIFA fan. You can contact him at ryanlemay@dotesports.com.