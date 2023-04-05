Call of Duty players active in the online community will likely have heard the name “Cronus” online when talking about Modern Warfare 2 or Warzone 2 in recent months.

Cronus has been a hot-button issue for CoD for a while, and rightfully so. But just what is it and why is it frowned upon? Can you get banned if you use a Cronus? We’re here to answer all of it.

Here’s everything you need to know about Cronus in CoD: MW2 and Warzone 2.

What is Cronus in MW2? Explained

Cronus is the name of a device that basically works as a controller passthrough, with software that allows players to run scripts that alter in-game mechanics such as aim assist, recoil control, and mods like rapid-fire.

Screengrab via CronusMax.com

The Cronus Zen is the newest iteration of the USB device. Basically, the Cronus Zen plugs into a console or PC and then a controller is plugged into another port and gameplay can be altered.

The device is for sale online and has been purchased by enough people, apparently, to become a problem that Activision was forced to address in a RICOCHET Anti-Cheat update for MW2, Warzone 2, Vanguard, and other recent CoD titles where the device can be used.

Related: Call of Duty’s RICOCHET anti-cheat cracks down on Cronus hardware cheating in MW2, Warzone 2

If you’ve ever been taken down in a CoD match and watched the killcam to see what looked like zero recoil or some hardcore aim assist, then your opponent may have been using a Cronus device.

Up until recently, there were no in-game repercussions for using a Cronus.

Is Cronus banned in CoD?

Image via Activision

On April 4, Activision posted an update regarding its RICOCHET Anti-Cheat system, confirming that “third-party hardware devices that alter the Call of Duty gameplay experience” can now be detected and potentially ban players.

“These devices act as a passthrough for controllers on PC and console and, when used improperly or maliciously, can provide a player with the ability to gain an unfair gameplay advantage, such as reducing or eliminating recoil,” Activision said.

Related: Here are the early patch notes for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 season 3

Without mentioning Cronus by name, that’s one of the devices that Activision is talking about

“Users across PC or console who are detected to be using third-party hardware devices to impact the Modern Warfare 2 or Warzone 2 gameplay experience will first see a warning about the improper use of these devices,” Activision said.

According to Activision, cheating in CoD and continuing to use an unsupported device can lead to permanent bans, purged records in ranked modes, and potential Skill Rating adjustments in ranked modes as well.